Akshay Kumar Wishes Nitara; Says 'I Love My Baby Girl More Than I Knew Was Possible'

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recently wished his daughter Nitara on the occasion of her 8th birthday. He took to social media and shared birthday greetings with an adorable picture through different platforms on September 25, 2020, Friday. The photo features the father-daughter duo playing in a garden. Here is everything that you need to know about Akshay Kumar’s birthday wish for Nitara Kumar. Read on:

Akshay Kumar's heart-warming message on Nitara Kumar's 8th birthday

Akshay Kumar took to different social media platforms and shared a photo with his daughter through his official handles on September 25, 2020, Friday. He wished Nitara Kumar on the occasion of her 8th birthday with a heart-warming message alongside a picture on Twitter and Instagram. The photo showcases Akshay Kumar playing with his daughter in a grass field.

In the caption accompanying his post, Akshay Kumar wrote a beautiful message for his daughter. He called the opportunity of spending time with her as a silver lining. Moreover, the actor expressed his love for the 8-year-old.

Akshay Kumar penned, “As much as everyone would like to see the back of 2020, I wish this moment, this year, this chance to spend so much time with my kids would last forever, these opportunities are my Silver Lining to 2020. Happy 8th Birthday to my Princess, my Happiness, my Reason to still be a Big Kid ðŸ¥³ I love my baby girl more than I knew was possible â¤ï¸”. Check out the actor’s post on the occasion of his daughter’s birthday:

Comments on Akshay Kumar's post

Within a few hours of sharing the social media post, Akshay Kumar garnered more than 2.3 million likes and over 11, 300 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities wished Nitara Kumar on her birthday. Many among them also appreciated Akshay Kumar’s bonding with his daughter and called the capture precious. Meanwhile, others expressed themselves with a series of emoticons such as heart-shaped smileys, hearts, rose, blossoms, kisses, and hugs, to name a few. Here are some of the responses to Akshay Kumar’s post for Nitara Kumar that you must check out.

