Akshay Kumar Reveals What He Would Do If Chris Rock Made A Joke About Twinkle Khanna

Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna often take to social media and give fans a glimpse into their lives together as they give them 'couple goals'. Kumar will soon be seen on the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan 7, whose trailer gave fans a glimpse into what to expect from the actor on the show. In the short clip, the Sooryavanshi actor is asked what he would do if the comedian, Chris Rock made a joke about his wife Twinkle Khanna, and his answer left fans stunned.

Akshay Kumar on what he would do if Chris Rock made a joke about his wife

Akshay Kumar was asked what he would do if Chris Rock, who was infamously slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars 2022 made a joke about his wife, Twinkle Khanna. The actor promptly responded, "I would pay for his funeral". His response left fans and followers stunned online.

His response comes after Chris Rock attempted a joke about Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith and said she would be part of the next GI Jane film. The joke poked fun at Jada's baldness, which is a result of a medical condition she is dealing with. This is when Will Smith walked up to the stage and slapped the comedian across his face and went back to his seat. He then yelled at Rock from his seat and said, "Keep my wife's name out of your f****** mouth". The incident became the talk of the town, and the Hollywood actor also issued an apology later.

Akshay Kumar's films

The Bollywood star is currently gearing up for the release of his film Raksha Bandhan. The family drama will be all about the lead star's relationship with his family, particularly his sisters. The film will be helmed by Aanand L. Rai and will also star Bhumi Pednekar in a pivotal role as Kumar's love interest. Raksha Bandhan is set to hit the big screens on August 11 and fans can't wait to watch the duo reunite again after their work in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

Image: Instagram/@twinklerkhanna, AP