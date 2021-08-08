Akshay Kumar Shares Behind-the-scenes Footage From ‘BellBottom’ Song ‘Marjaawaan’

Akshay Kumar took to his social media accounts on Sunday to give his fans a sneak-peek into some behind-the-scenes footage from Marjaawaan, a song from his upcoming movie BellBottom. The song is sung by Gurnazar and Asees Kaur, and Kumar calls the song his favourite. The actor will take on his role in the film alongside Vaani Kapoor.

Apart from capturing the hard work that goes on behind the camera, the BTS footage shared by the actor also features some bloopers. It has a scene in which Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor are seen swinging on a hammock. However, when the duo tries to get off, they stumble and fall to the ground. Viewers can also get a peek into the on-screen chemistry between the two co-stars in the upcoming film.

Kumar also took to Instagram a few days ago and shared a video on the release of Marjaawaan. The actor mentioned that the tune of the song has been stuck in his head ever since the shoot, and went on to call the song his favourite. He wrote, ‘My favourite song, #Marjaawaan from #Bellbottom out now! This tune has been stuck in my head ever since the shoot 😍’

More about Akshay Kumar’s BellBottom

BellBottom is a spy thriller that will be helmed by Ranjit M Tewari. The film will be set in the backdrop of 1984 India and will be based on true events. 1984 was the year that saw the assassination of Indira Gandhi and Operation Bluestar. Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film will also star Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles.

Akshay Kumar’s future films

After BellBottom, the actor will be seen in Sooryavanshi and Ram Setu. He will also take on a role alongside Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in AtrangiRe. Apart from these, Kumar will star in Rakshabandhan, alongside Bhumi Pednekar. Kumar will also take on the titular role in Bachchan Pandey. Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez will also star alongside the actor in the action-comedy helmed by Farhad Samji.

Picture Credits:Akshay Kumar-Instagram

