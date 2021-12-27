Akshay Kumar Shares Glimpse Of Cycling, Serenity And Family From His Maldives Vacation

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and wife Twinkle Khanna have shared a sneak peek from their Maldives vacation on social media. Akshay never misses a chance to spend time with his family, especially with his daughter Nitara, who is holidaying with her parents. Reportedly, the family will ring in Twinkle's 48th birthday there itself.

Akshay Kumar gives glimpse of Maldives vacation

The Suryavanshi actor took to his Instagram handle and uploaded a video from his Maldives vacation in which he can be cycling on a wooden track. Keeping it stylish, Akshay wore an animal print shirt and black shorts. The actor posted this as a reels video with the famous background music, Rait Zara Si, from his latest flick Atrangi Re, which is sung by Arijit Singh. The Bell Bottom fame captioned the post, "When your Monday looks like a Sunday :)."

Meanwhile, the newspaper columnist, Twinkle Khanna, who will turn 48 within two days, also shared a video from the vacation on her Instagram handle. The video begins with Twinkle walking peacefully on the wooden path to their cottage and suddenly running to hug Nitara. Twinkle captioned the post, "Birthday celebrations have already begun with trapping golden sunlight within the pores of my skin, my hair salty from the hazy blue sea and my heart filled to the brim. A deeply relaxing break at the gorgeous @discoversoneva #birthdaybreak."

Akshay enjoys Rait Zara Si from Atrangi Re

Earlier, Akshay had posted a video from the same vacation in which the Atrangi Re actor is seen walking in between the greens, holding a radio player on his shoulder. He captioned the post, "ये हाथों से यूँ फिसला है … हो जैसे रेत ज़रा सी. This song is playing on the loop, not just on the speaker but in my mind. Now I know what it feels like to have a song stuck in the head. Beautiful melody, beautiful feeling. #HolidayMood #GratefulLife." It sure seems like Akshay is in love with the song.

Akshay Kumar was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, also starring Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in lead roles. Akshay plays a special cameo in the film. The film was released on Disney+ Hotstar, which garnered a lot of positive responses from the audience.

Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar