Akshay Kumar Sports Rudraksha, Tilak As He Visits Jageshwar Dham In Uttarakhand

After paying a visit to Kedarnath Dham, Akshay Kumar visited Jageshwar Dham in Uttarakhand. The actor recently took to social media and updated his fans about his visit. He shared a photo on Instagram.

In the photo, he can be seen walking outside the premises of the temple. He was surrounded by some bodyguards, policemen, and fans. He can be seen sporting a black hoodie and a rudraksha rosary. It seems like he already offered prayers as his forehead was smeared in sandalwood paste with a red tilak. In his caption, he wrote, "Jageshwar Dham. Serene, calm, and blissful." He completed his caption with the Mahamrityunjay mantra that read, "ॐ त्र्यम्बकं यजामहे, सुगन्धिं पुष्टिवर्धनम् । उर्वारुकमिव बन्धनान्, मृत्योर्मुक्षीय मामृतात् ॥"

Akshay Kumar visits Jageshwar Dham in Uttarakhand. (Image: Akshay Kumar)

Akshay Kumar offers prayers at Kedarnath Dham

On May 23, Akshay Kumar paid a visit to Kedarnath Dham. Several photos and videos from his temple visit started doing the rounds on social media. In the photos, he can be seen spotted inside the premises of the temple. Presumably, he had already done his prayers before he got clicked by his fans. The actor sported a black T-shirt and was surrounded by policemen. In one of the videos, he can be seen hailing Baba Kedarnath. He donned a two-tiered rudraksha rosary on his neck. Captioning the video, Akshay wrote, "Jai baba bholenath". His temple visits came ahead of the release of his upcoming film OMG 2. In the film, he will be portraying the role of Lord Shiva.

Akshay Kumar's professional life

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Selfiee. The film also starred Emraan Hashmi in the lead role. Currently, he is busy shooting for the Marathi movie Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat along with The Great Indian Rescue and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. He also has an untitled remake of Soorarai Pottru, Sky Force, and the Phir Hera Pheri sequel in the pipeline.