Akshay Kumar Visits Kedarnath Temple To Seek Blessings | WATCH

Actor Akshay Kumar was recently spotted paying a visit to the temple of Baba Kedarnath. A short video shows the actor emerging from the inner premises of the temple, surrounded by people. Akshay obliged his fans who were present there with pictures and smiles.

Akshay Kumar offers prayers



Akshay Kumar's brief visit to Kedarnath involved the actor offering prayers at the hallowed Baba Kedarnath temple. Akshay was dressed in all-black casuals as he was spotted on the premise. The actor was presumably already done offering his prayers, as his forehead can be seen smeared in sandalwood paste with a red tikka. The actor also has a holy stole wrapped around his neck. Akshay could be seen conversing with fans as they surrounded him on his way out of the temple. There were many who wanted the opportunity to get photographed with the actor. Akshay can be seen briefly smiling for a few photos that were taken by those around him. Some images circulating online also show the actor exiting the temple while hailing Baba Kedarnath with his hands adjoined. Akshay is also donning a Rudaraksh necklace on his neck and a Rudaraksh bracelet on his wrist. Akshay's visit to the Baba Kedarnath temple comes ahead of his upcoming film OMG 2 in which he will be seen in the role of Lord Shiva.

Superstar @akshaykumar spotted today at Kedarnath temple pic.twitter.com/UMwPuiuQFI — Akshay K Nagpur Fans (@TeamKhiladi) May 23, 2023

On the work front



Akshay Kumar was last seen in Selfiee as Vijay Kumar, a superstar who gets into an escalating feud with a run-of-the-mill RTO officer, played by Emraan Hashmi. He will be seen next in the untitled remake of Soorarai Pottru. He is currently filming for Marathi film Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat along with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and The Great Indian Rescue. Akshay also has Sky Force and the untitled sequel to Phir Hera Pheri in the pipeline.