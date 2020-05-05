Akshay Kumar Starred In Several Hit Movies Alongside Anil Kapoor; See List

Both Akshay Kumar and Anil Kapoor are top Bollywood actors and have often awed the audience with their acting prowess. Both actors are incredibly popular for their style and charm. On-screen and off-screen, these actors have won people’s hearts.

Akshay Kumar has now worked in several popular films. He has taken up various challenging roles which have proven that the actor is among the finest in Bollywood. Anil Kapoor, too, has impressed the audience with his comedic as well as intense roles in films. These actors, who are ageing like fine wine, have even appeared together in several movies together.

Akshay Kumar and Anil Kapoor have worked in movies like Welcome, Bewafaa and several others. They’ve shared the screen in comedy flicks as well as action movies. They also starred in 2008’s Tashan. Let’s take a look at movies starring Akshay Kumar and Anil Kapoor. Take a look below.

Welcome

Welcome is a romantic comedy that released a decade ago. The film is helmed by Anees Bazmee and stars Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Nana Patekar, and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. The movie also stars Malaika Sherawat and Malaika Arora. Welcome is among the most popular films of filmmaker Anees Bazmee, who is popular for his unique storytelling technique. The film revolves around thugs, Uday and Majnu, who look forward to getting their sister married to a man named Rajeev, who comes from a respectable family. Both Akshay Kumar and Anil Kapoor had interesting dynamic on-screen and the movie has a few good laughs.

Bewafaa

Bewafaa was released in 2005 and is helmed by Dharmesh Darshan. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Sushmita Sen. Both Akshay Kumar and Anil Kapoor swept the audiences off their feet with their acting skills and their style. The movie revolves around Anjali, who sacrifices her love for Raja after the death of her sister and gets married to her brother-in-law. Years later, she comes across Raja and their love rekindles.

Tashan

Tashan is a 2008 action film directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Anil Kapoor. The movie stars Akshay Kumar as Bachchan Pandey, a role he is once again going to take up in the upcoming film with the same name. The story revolves around four people who come from different backgrounds. Fate leads them where they’re supposed to be.

