Akshay Kumar Starrer 'Bachchhan Paandey's' Soulful Track ‘Meri Jaan Meri Jaan’ Out; Watch

Actor Akshay Kumar is returning to the big screens in a never-seen-before avatar with his upcoming action drama film Bachchhan Paandey. The film is slated to release on March 18, 2022. Its trailer and songs are garnering a lot of attention. Just a few days ago, the song Maar Khayegaa was released and it received a lot of love from the audience. As the release date of the highly talked about film is inching closer, recently makers dropped the soulful track of the film Meri Jaan Meri Jaan. The track perfectly encapsulates the leading duo's electrifying chemistry.

Bachchhan Paandey's song Meri Jaan Meri Jaan out

On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, makers of the action thriller film Bachchhan Paandey dropped the first romantic track of the song Meri Jaan Meri Jaan. The soulful track is all about love and the chemistry between the lead pair. In the song Akshay Kumar is seen in a full desi avatar, Kriti on the other hand is seen donned in colourful Sarees. Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon's pair has come as a breath of fresh air and Meri Jaan Meri Jaan is striking the right chord with millions of hearts. The soul-stirring song has been crooned by none other than Filhaal singer B-Praak, while the music has been given by Azeem Dayani. The lyrics have been penned by Jaani. Here take a look at the song-

More about Bachchhan Paandey

Helmed by Farhad Samji, Bachchhan Paandey stars Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhimanyu Singh, Sanjay Mishra, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez and others in pivotal roles. The film's plot is said to revolve around a gangster, played by Kumar, who aspires to be an actor. On the other hand, Kriti Sanon will play the role of a journalist, who wishes to become a film director. The actioner is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and will go on floors this Holi.

