Akshay Kumar Stirs Fan Frenzy As He Shoots For Upcoming Film In Jama Masjid

Actor Akshay Kumar has been extensively traveling across various states for the shooting of his upcoming projects. Recently, he visited Uttarakhand and Roorkee, and his most recent appearance took place near Jama Masjid in Delhi. Videos capturing Akshay Kumar's presence near Jama Masjid are currently circulating on social media platforms.

In the footage, he can be seen donning a stylish dark grey shirt paired with navy blue trousers. Completing his look with a pair of dark aviator glasses, the actor attracted significant attention from his fans as he gracefully navigated through the crowd. Acknowledging the love and support he received, Akshay graciously waved back at his admirers. Check out the video below to catch a glimpse of the eventful moment.

Superstar #AkshayKumar sir was recently spotted near Jama Masjid, in Delhi for the shoot of his new movie tentative title #Shankara! pic.twitter.com/KnFmyhEogL — Shivam (@PredictionSmp) June 5, 2023

Akshay Kumar is shooting for a biographical film

(Akshay Kumar greeting fans at IIT Roorkee | Image obtained by Republic Media Network)

According to reports, Akshay Kumar is currently involved in the shooting of a film based on the life of Indian lawyer C. Sankaran Nair. This upcoming movie is said to be a captivating courtroom drama, as Nair himself was a prominent lawyer and even held the position of President in the Indian National Congress in 1897. Additionally, he authored the book "Gandhi and Anarchy" in 1922.

In May, the actor was spotted at IIT Roorkee, Uttarakhand where a portion of the film was being filmed. The campus was transformed to reflect an older era, setting the stage for the actor's scenes. One of the notable locations used for the shoot was the Prudential Bank on campus, adding authenticity to the period atmosphere.

What’s next for Akshay Kumar?

(Akshay Kumar in Uttarakhand showcasing the tattoo of his son's name | Image: akshaykumar/Instagram)

Akshay Kumar was last seen alongside Emraan Hashmi in the film Selfiee. Earlier this year, his fellow actor Suniel Shetty took to LinkedIn to announce the film the third instalment of Hera Pheri. Other films like OMG 2 and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan are also in his pipeline.