Akshay Kumar, Jr NTR, Vivek Agnihotri join in grief over Odisha train accident

On Friday (June 2), a tragic incident occurred in Balasore, Odisha, where the Coromandel Express, Howrah Superfast Express, and a goods train derailed off the tracks. This collision resulted in the loss of over 200 lives, with approximately 900 individuals sustaining injuries. The unfortunate accident took place on the Howrah-Chennai main line within the Kharagpur division of the South Eastern Railway. As a consequence, 18 long-distance trains have been canceled thus far.

Following the tragic incident, several celebrities offered their sincere condolences to the victims and their families. Among them, Akshay Kumar utilized his Instagram story to express his concern. He stated about the distressing visuals emerging from the accident site.

Parineeti Chopra, too, expressed her deep sorrow upon learning about the distressing accident. In a heartfelt tweet, she conveyed her prayers for everyone affected. And expressed her hope that they find the strength to navigate through this challenging time.

Jr NTR, the actor from RRR, also shared his grief regarding the accident. In his message, he extended his heartfelt condolences to all those affected by this heart-wrenching tragedy. He expressed his wish for the affected individuals to find the necessary strength to endure this challenging period.

Amidst the expressions of grief from various celebrities, director Vivek Agnihotri, known for The Kashmir Files, posed thought-provoking questions. In a tweet, he raised concerns about how an incident like this could occur in a time characterized by advanced technology. Along with his inquiries, he concluded by offering his prayers for the affected individuals.

Other celebrities like Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Sonu Sood, Masaba Gupta also reacted to the news with broken heart emojis. The train accident counts as one of the most deadliest incidents of its sort since India's independence. The resuce operation at the accident spot is still going on. Till now 288 people have declared dead while 1000 people have sustained major and minor surgeries.