Akshay Kumar Strikes ‘Hera Pheri’ Pose As He Waits For 'Sooryavanshi' Release; Fans React

After the reopening of cinema halls in Maharashtra, Rohit Shetty's upcoming cop drama Sooryavanshi is dubbed as one of the most highly awaited movies. Featuring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, the film also features Ajay Devgn's Singham and Ranveer Singh's Simmba marking a collaboration of all the cops of Shetty's fictional cop universe. As netizens wait for the festival of light to witness high octane action on the big screen, actor Akshay Kumar is taking a trip down memory lane.

Known for his exceptional comedic timings, the versatile actor has had several memorable roles throughout his career. One, in particular, has etched itself in the memory of every movie buff. Priyadarshan's 2000 cult classic comedy-drama Hera Pheri and Akshay Kumar's iconic role as Raju. From slapstick comedy to dialogues still referenced by every cinephile, a momentous scene in the movie was Raju's iconic waiting pose.

Akshay Kumar recreates Raju's iconic pose

Fans are not the only ones eager for Sooryavanshi to release as actor Akshay Kumar has joined the bandwagon albeit in his own style. Taking to his Instagram on October 30, the 54-year-old actor recreated the iconic waiting pose of Raju from Hera Pheri in a bid to start a challenge among the fans. Sporting an animal print shirt with a pair of sunglasses, the actor wrote in the caption,

''Side wala swag! That’s my waiting pose for #Sooryavanshi to hit cinemas on 5th Nov. Strike your favourite pose and share it with hashtag #WaitingPoseForSooryavanshi. I would invite the coolest ones to pose with me in real. Jaldi karo, I am waiting 😊''

Netizens' react to Akshay Kumar's post

Fans could not contain their excitement after seeing the actor recreate the iconic pose after 21 years. One fan wrote ''Yee toh Raju Ka pose hai 😂'' while another wrote, ''this pose has different fanbase''. Celebrities also enjoyed the nostalgic moment as TV actor Varun Sood commented, ''Legend'' while Abhishek Kapur wrote, ''Hahaha phir Hera pheri pose ❤️👌😎''. The post quickly started making rounds on the internet fueling the excitement of fans for Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi.

Set to be released on November 5 in theatres, Sooryavanshi features Akshay Kumar opposite Katrina Kaif. The cast also includes Ajay Devgn, Jackie Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Jaaved Jaaferi and more.

Image: Instagram/@herapherirajoo/akshaykumar