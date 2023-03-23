Akshay Kumar Sustains Injury On Sets Of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan In Scotland

Akshay Kumar has sustained a knee injury in Scotland while shooting for his upcoming film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The khiladi suffered the injury while performing a stunt for the action-comedy film, according to Hindustan Times. The report added that the actor is wearing a brace on his right-knee post the injury. This has not, however, slowed down the actor or the record time in which he aims to wrap up his films.

Well-known for being a daredevil and extremely punctual and efficient with his work, Akshay Kumar is reportedly continuing with his shooting schedule. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is being currently shot in Scotland. The film also stars Tiger Shroff and Sonakshi Sinha. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.