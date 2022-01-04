'Prithviraj': Release Of Akshay Kumar Starrer Postponed Amid Surge In COVID-19 Cases

With COVID-19 cases increasing exponentially across the country in the last few weeks, many filmmakers have postponed the release dates of their big-budgeted films. From S S Rajamouli’s RRR, Shahid Kapoor's Jersey to now Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar's Prithviraj, many highly anticipated films have taken a U-turn on their release dates as the Omicron variant continues to increase and cause myriad restrictions.

According to Bollywood Hungama reports, a trade source quipped that the film's producers, Yash Raj Films (YRF), have decided to push Prithviraj's release. The source noted that when a film is destined to be a "sure-shot blockbuster," one cant 'gamble with such a huge product. It added that since the film has the charm of bringing people back to the theatres, it won't make much sense to release it when it can't fulfil its purpose.

Release date of Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj postponed

The source further said how it doesn't make business sense to compromise a film that is destined to "rake in the moolah at the box office". It then comes as a no-brainer to postpone the film and first gauge Omicron and the COVID-19 scenario before deciding upon some new release date.

The source added that YRF was keeping a check on the Indian and overseas situation, but the pace with which the COVID-19 cases are accelerating, they're forced to hold onto the film. With the audiences waiting for Prithviraj to set the box office on fire and create fresh milestones in the post-pandemic era, makers are committed to dropping the project when the time's right.

More about Prithviraj

Directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film will follow the story of mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan and his valour on the battlefield. Apart from Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij and Lalit Tiwari in pivotal roles. The film was earlier slated to release on 21 January 2022.