Akshay Kumar Thanks Fans For Bell Bottom's Success; Says 'numbers & Your Love Says It All'

On the massive success of Bell Bottom on Amazon Prime Video, actor Akshay Kumar expressed gratitude to his fans and viewers. The film is an untold story based on true events led by an undercover agent by the code name Bell Bottom. It premiered on the OTT platform on 16th September.

Within two weeks of its premiere, the film piqued interest from Indian and Global audiences, making it a blockbuster hit on Prime Video. In its maiden fortnight, the film streamed across 98% pin codes in India, as well as in 199 countries and territories around the world.

Akshay Kumar thanks viewers for making Bell Bottom a success

Speaking about Bell Bottom's blockbuster performance, Akshay said, "With a film like BellBottom, we wanted to reach audiences far and wide. The film has got its due within such a short span of time, thanks to their reach, more and more people have been able to watch the film from the comfort of their homes. I am humbled that the film is getting the kind of love and appreciation from the audiences.”.

Posting a video on Twitter, he also thanked viewers for making the film a success. "Thank you for giving Bell Bottom so much love. Your love means everything to me. Agar waqt hota toh speech de data thank you par. But dil se thank you,"(It was time for speech but thank you from the heart,) he said in the video. In the caption, he wrote, "The numbers and your love says it all. Extremely grateful for the success of #BellBottom. Watch BellBottom on@PrimeVideoIN".

The numbers and your love says it all. Extremely grateful for the success of #BellBottom.

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, Bell Bottom is an action thriller inspired by real-life hijacking events in India by Khalistani separatists during the 1980s. The film stars Akshay Kumar in the titular role with Lara Dutta as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi in an extended cameo appearance. It also stars Adil Hussain and Aniruddh Dave in key roles.

Bell Bottom is very close to my heart, says producer Jackky Bhagnani

The film is bankrolled by producer Jackky Bhagnani under his banner Pooja Entertainment, along with Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani & Nikkhil Advani. Bhagnani said, "BellBottom is very close to my heart, and the love that it has been getting from the audiences is phenomenal. This was one of the first films to be shot during the lockdown, and I am absolutely proud of how the film has turned out to be. Despite all the challenges, we’ve managed to create a film that has been loved and appreciated by audiences worldwide. So happy to know the kind of reach Prime Video has given this film, I think we’ve hit a home run!”.

“We believe that great content transcends borders and languages – Bellbottom is a great example of that", said Gaurav Gandhi, Country Manager, Prime Video. “With viewership from 199 countries across the world, the action-drama showcases the increasing interest in local, authentic, and world-class cinematic value content from India. We are delighted that BellBottom has resonated so well with audiences in India and around the world”, he added.

