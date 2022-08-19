Akshay Kumar To Play A Cop In 'Cuttputlli'; Film To Arrive On Disney+ Hotstar On THIS Date

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is one of the most celebrated and busiest actors in the film industry. The actor has so far starred in three films in the years 2022 and is now all set to bring another cop thriller Cuttputlli to the audience. However, the makers of his upcoming film have opted for an OTT release. As the movie is now inching closer to its release, its makers recently dropped its first-ever teaser that featured Kumar donning a police uniform.

The maker of the upcoming film Cuttputlli recently unveiled the first-ever teaser. The teaser is a video montage with several motion stills from the forthcoming thriller. The teaser hinted at a cop drama with unresolved mystery as Kumar fights against a serial killer. The text in the teaser read, "Power nahin... mind game hain...". The movie will also see Rakul Preet and Sargun Mehta play pivotal roles. Helmed by Ranjit M Tewari, the movie is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jacky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh.

Sharing the teaser, the actor penned, "Yeh khel power ka nahi, mind ka hai. Aur is mind game mein aap aur main…sab Cuttputlli hain." The actor further announced the trailer of the film will be released on August 20, 2022. The movie is set to arrive on the OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar on September 2. Watch Cuttputlli teaser here.

The actor's fans are seemingly thrilled to watch the first look of his upcoming thriller. As the movie will mark Kumar's fourth release in 2022, after Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj and Raksha Bandhan, a fan penned, "Does this man ever take a break." Another fan wrote, "Bring it on," while many others expressed their excitement to watch the trailer of the film.

Akshay Kumar's upcoming films

Akshay Kumar has a plethora of films in his kitty. While the actor is currently gearing up for Cuttputlli, he will soon star in the upcoming film Ram Setu, which is slated to release in October, this year. Apart from these, the actor also has Mission Cinderella, OMG 2, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Capsule Gill, Selfiee, Gorkha and the official Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru in the pipeline.

Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar