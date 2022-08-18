Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi are all set to impress fans with their impeccable acting skills in her next film Selfiee. Touted to be a comedy-drama, the film is the official Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Driving License which starred Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role.

Ever since the project was announced, fans are eagerly waiting for an update on the project. The first look poster and the teaser have already created a lot of hype. Keeping the buzz around the film alive, recently, actor Emraan Hashmi headed to his social media handle and shared a still from the sets of the film.

Emraan Hashmi shares a pic with Akshay Kumar from the sets of Selfiee

On Thursday, Emraan Hashmi took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo with Akshay Kumar. The still seems to be from one of the songs of the film that will witness the two actors having a dance face-off. In the picture, Akshay and Emraan can be seen facing their back toward the camera while looking at each other. Both the actors were seen donning blingy jackets that they paired with sunglasses.

From the caption, it is quite evident that two actors are going to recreate the 1994's iconic song Main Khiladi Tu Anari in Selfiee. Calling Akshay 'OG Khiladi,' Emraan wrote in the caption, "28 years after the original. The OG khiladi with the new Anari. This stare down led to a dance off. And what a dance-off it was. (Haven’t stopped icing my feet ever since ) #selfiee."

Take a look at the post:

More about Selfiee

The film has been directed by Raj Mehta, while Dharma Productions, Prithviraj Productions, Magic Frames and Cape of Good Films have bankrolled it. Apart from Akshay and Emraan, the film also stars Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha in pivotal roles. It will hit theatres on February 24, 2023.