Akshay Kumar To Team Up With Producer Dinesh Vijan For Next Venture? Read To Know

Known for maintaining a hectic schedule which often requires him to shoot for back-to-back films and promote them on a massive scale, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar seldom leaves any stones unturned in contributing his best to his ventures. While maintaining a strictly professional attitude, the actor has been working round the clock after giving out major hits in recent years. With many films that he is a part of having been filmed extensively, the actor is now looking forward to signing more projects.

After the actor's last release Samrat Prithviraj failed miserably at the box office, Akshay Kumar is now in talks with producer Dinesh Vijan for a potential project. According to reports by Pinkvilla, the actor-producer duo have been in talks for a while over the matter and they are likely to announce their collaboration soon. A source close to the development told the outlet that once the final script is locked and the papers are signed, the makers will make an official announcement with the director's name and the film’s title.

Akshay Kumar to team up with producer Dinesh Vijan

The source further highlighted the cordial relationship between Akshay and Dinesh Vijan. Speaking about the same, he said that both Akshay and Dinesh have great respect for each other, and are excited to work together on this one. If reports are to be believed, then the film shall go on floors next year, but the pre-production work will commence by the end of 2022.

Akshay Kumar has a plethora of films in his kitty that are yet to witness a theatrical release. The star has Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan, Amit Rai’s Oh My God 2 (OMG 2), Abhishek Sharma’s Ram Setu, Raj Mehta’s Selfiee, and Ranjit Tewari’s untitled next in the pipeline. He was recently roped in for the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru which is being helmed by Sudha Kongara who had directed the original version.

Akshay, who has been passionate about films and loves to surprise fans with his power-packed performance, recently witnessed a major setback after his period drama Samrat Prithviraj failed to impress fans with its business. The film released in theatres on June 3 shows Akshay pulling off the role of a warrior king, Prithviraj. Despite the high grandeur of visual effects and strong depiction of Indian culture, the historical drama did not live up to the audience's expectations and it struggled to make a mark at the box office. Apart from Akshay, the Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial also marked beauty pageant holder Mnaushi Chillar's Bollywood debut

