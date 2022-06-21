Akshay Kumar is currently on a film releasing spree as he is delivering back-to-back power-packed performances. After Bell Bottom and Suryavanshi, the actor also wowed the audience with Bachchhan Paandey and his latest film Samrat Prithviraj. Now, Akshay Kumar is all set to bring a family drama featuring the beautiful bond of a brother and his sisters in the upcoming movie Raksha Bandhan. While his fans are eagerly waiting for the film's trailer, he recently shared yet another poster of the movie featuring his onscreen sisters.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay Kumar recently shared yet another poster of his much-awaited film Raksha Bandhan. The poster saw Akshay Kumar riding a scooter with a side car along with his four sisters. The poster depicted how the actor will play the role of a responsible brother, who deeply loves and cares for his sisters. Sharing the poster, the actor gave a hint at the film's plot and wrote, "Togetherness is knowing each other’s secrets, joys, happiness and hearts. Togetherness is life. And what’s life without a family. Come join this beautiful family. We are waiting for you." Take a look at the poster here.

Earlier this week, Akshay Kumar shared yet another poster of the upcoming film. In the poster, the actor could be seen hugging all his four co-stars while wearing casual ethnic ensembles. The caption read, "It’s a story of love, joy, family and the unbreakable bond that binds them… come be a part of this grand celebration of life."

More about Raksha Bandhan

Helmed by Anand L Rai, Raksha Bandhan stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. The film will also feature Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Smrithi Srikanth, Sadia Khateeb, and Abhinay Raj Singh in supporting roles. The film is bankrolled by Color Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films in association with Zee Studios. It is all set to hit the theatres on August 11 and will compete with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Laal Singh Chadha.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar also has a long list of films in his kitty. The actor will be seen playing the lead role in Ram Setu, Mission Cindrella, OMG 2, Selfie, Gorkha and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The actor has also been roped in for the official Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru.

Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar