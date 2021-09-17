Akshay Kumar Wishes PM Modi On Birthday; Prays For His Good Health, Happiness

Wishes poured in for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 71st birthday on Friday, This included greetings from the well-known names of the film industry. Akshay Kumar too wished the leader on the occasion and recalled his interactions with the Prime Minister.

Akshay took to Twitter and wrote about PM Modi treating the actor like his own and giving him motivation and blessings. The Khiladi star wished the leader good health and happiness as he turned another year.

"You have always encouraged and blessed me with a lot of affection. I can't write like you but today I am wishing you many heartfelt birthday wishes @narendramodi G. May you be healthy, be happy, this is my wish from God for you," read Akshay's tweet in Hindi.

आप ने मुझे हमेशा बहुत अपनेपन से हौसला और आशीर्वाद दिया है। मैं आप जैसा तो नहीं लिख सकता लेकिन आज आपके जन्मदिन पर आपको दिल से अनेकों बधाई दे रहा हूँ @narendramodi जी।आप स्वस्थ रहें, खुश रहें, मेरी भगवान से आपके लिए यही कामना है। — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 17, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had famously opened up in an informal interview with Akshay Kumar before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The actor had asked the leader about his favourite hobbies, love for mangoes and more during the interaction. He had also visited the leader at the time of the release of his movie Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which had its roots in the leader's Swacch Bharat Abhiyan initiative.

Recently, the Prime Minister Modi wrote a letter to Akshay on the untimely demise of his mother. This was after the PM had called him over the incident and recalled Akshay telling him, "She was my core. And today I feel an unbreakable pain at the very core of my existence." PM praised Akshay for his hard work and the right values, for which he credited the actor's parents. PM wrote that it was Akshay's mother who had instilled in him qualities of being kind and humble, as well as the spirit of service, and added that the manner in which Akshay took care of his mother was 'deeply inspiring.'

Akshay had replied that he was 'humbled' by the condolence message and that he was 'grateful' to PM Modi for the 'amazing gesture'. "These comforting words will stay with me forever," he wrote.

