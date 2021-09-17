PM Modi Turns 71: Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, Other South Indian Celebs Wish PM On B'day

As the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi clocks his 71st birthday today, the entire nation has been showering wishes on their beloved leader. PM Modi assumed office in 2014 and has held the nation together with his strong leadership and commitment towards its citizens. As he clocks his birthday on September 17. 2021, many celebrities from the film fraternity, especially South Indian celebrities like Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, Mohanlal and Nagarjuna Akkineni among others have showered wishes for the PM.

Narendra Modi is serving as the 14th Prime Minister of India since 2014 and is the second non-Congress PM after Atal Bihari Vajpayee to win two consecutive terms. PM Modi also is the first from outside Congress to win both terms with a majority in the Lok Sabha and has also served as the Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014.

Celebrities pour in wishes for PM Modi

Taking to his Twitter handle, south superstar Mahesh Babu wished the PM good health and happiness and wrote, "Wishing our hon'ble PM Shri@narendramodi ji a very happy birthday. May the nation continue to prosper under your able leadership." Pawan Kalyan also shared a few throwback pictures with the PM and penned a heartfelt note, mentioning his 'charismatic nature' and 'dynamic leadership skills'. Pawan lauded him for running a country with a vast population '& that too with such vast cultural, ethnic, linguistic, regional diversities.'

Various Bollywood celebrities also wished the Prime Minister on this momentous day. Riteish Deshmukh, Kangana Ranaut, Paresh Rawal, Koina Mitra, Isha Koppikar among others wished the 'most popular leader' of the country through their social media handles.

Apart from celebrities, many Bharatiya Janata Party workers across the nation are marking his birthday along with several politicians and CMs like Pinarayi Vijayan, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Manohar Lal Khattar, K Chandrashekhar Rao extending their warm greetings. Even the highest spiritual leader of Tibet, the Dalai Lama greeted the PM with a letter.

