Akshay Kumar Wishes Saif Ali Khan On Birthday; Grooves To 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari' | WATCH

Akshay Kumar, who was recently spotted in Raksha Bandhan has taken to social media to wish his 'partner-in-crime' Saif Ali Khan on his birthday. Akshay shared a video in which he was seen dancing to the title track of Main Khiladi Tu Anari. A new version of the song will be heard in Akshay’s upcoming film Selfiee, also starring Emraan Hashmi.

Akshay Kumar finds a unique way to wish Saif Ali Khan on his birthday

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Sooryavanshi actor shared a video of him dancing to his iconic song, Main Khiladi Tu Anari from the film with the same name and wrote, "It’s been 28 years but dancing again to the tunes of Main Khiladi Tu Anari for #Selfiee still brings back fondest memories. Especially when it happens to be the birthday of my partner-in-crime in the original, Saif Ali Khan. He’s not on social media but wishes reach nonetheless. Happy Birthday, brother! (sic)".

For the unversed, the duo has worked on a number of movies together. These include Yeh Dillagi, Keemat – They Are Back, Tu Chor Main Sipahi, and Aarzoo. They were last seen together in 2008's action comedy film, Tashan, which was directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role with Anil Kapoor as the antagonist.

The 1994 film Main Khiladi Tu Anari saw Akshay Kumar playing a cop and Saif Ali Khan in the role of a film star. The movie also starred Shilpa Shetty, Raageshwari, and Kader Khan. The film’s music album by Anu Malik was a big hit and had songs like “Chura Ke Dil Mera”, and “Zara Zara”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay will star next in Ram Setu, OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2, Selfiee, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and the yet-to-be-titled Soorarai Pottru remake. Saif, on the other hand, will star next in Vikram Vedha, which also features Hrithik Roshan and Radhika Apte in the lead. He also has Adipurush with Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan celebrated his 52nd birthday on Tuesday. The actor was last seen in 2021’s Bunty Aur Babli 2. While the film did not work wonders at the box office, Saif’s work was appreciated.

