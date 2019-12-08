Akshay Kumar’s 5 Action Movies That Made Him A True Khiladi To His Fans

Akshay Kumar started his career in Bollywood with humble beginnings. He reportedly experienced 16 back to back flops in the industry. But there was no turning back for the actor. Akshay Kumar reportedly gained the title Khiladi after he starred in Abbas-Mustan's film Khiladi in 1992. Since then, his action films kicked off in Bollywood making his fans believe that he could do anything with his ability to portray the characters he is filmed for. Here are the top five Akshay Kumar action movies that proved his potential for action, making him India's best action hero.

When Akshay Kumar kept up the title of Khiladi given to him by fans

Rowdy Rathore

Directed by Prabhu Deva, Akshay played the role of Shiva in Rowdy Rathore. Shiva (Akshay's character) who was initially a goon takes up Rathore’s identity in the film to battle against his enemies. Akshay's character reportedly got the title of being the One-Man Army in town after this movie. He sparks a series of action sequences that were much loved by his audience. Indeed, the Khiladi of Bollywood stunned his fans with his stunts in the film.

Gabbar is Back

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's action-thriller movie, Gabbar is Back starred Akshay Kumar as a police officer who showcased his vigorous moves to channelize the corruption happening in the society. Fans were drooling over Akshay’s phenomenal stunts and his effortless acting. He was then known to intensify every character he plays in his movies.

Singh Is King

Singh Is King movie saw Akshay's brilliant action sequences that were reportedly directed by the actor himself. Fans got to watch a different psyche of his character in the film. The superstar actor who played the role of a Punjabi was seen bustling around people, hallmarking the aesthetic Punjabi traits in the film. His fighting scenes in Singh Is King are considered to be one of his best action sequences till date by his fans.

Holiday: A Soldier is Never Off Duty

The film was a remake of the Tamil action movie Thuppakki. Akshay stole the hearts of his fans by playing the role of a Soldier in the film. Akshay's role in the film revolves around the story of a military officer who uses his fighting skills to hunt and knock down a terrorist aiming to rip apart Mumbai via the sleeper cells under his command. Akshay saw comments pouring on his social media handles by his fans commenting on his tremendous acting skills in the film.

Baby

Akshay's other action movie, directed by Neeraj Pandey. Akshay played the role of an officer who set himself on a mission to bid a farewell to the terrorists who are plotting against India. Akshay's action scenes in the film were very much appreciated by his fans. The Baby film saw an overall rating of 8 plus pointer on IMDb, with numerous positive comments about his role on social media

After the success of Akshay's film Mission Mangal that made ₹ 256.16 crores at the box-office, Akshay Kumar has four films lined up. His new movie Housefull 4 is releasing around the corner. Fans cannot wait to watch their favourite Khiladi in his upcoming movies like Laxxmi Bomb and Good Newwz that will hit the theatres soon.

