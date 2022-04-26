Akshay Kumar's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' To Be His Costliest Film Ever Made? Deets Inside

Actor Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are all set to leave fans enthralled with their action sequences in their upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The film bankrolled under the banner Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani production is all set to go on floors by the end of this year for a Christmas 2023 release. It’s among the costliest action thrillers of next year with an overall budget upside of Rs 300 crore.

The film containing an amazing star cast is expected to be a high octane action sequence along with a large budget allocated to it. A source close to the development told the leading daily that The Tiger Zinda Hai fame director and his creative team are planning to mount this as one of the biggest action thrillers of Bollywood.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to star Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff

Given the sets and the stars along with the action sequences, the source added that the production cost for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be around Rs 120 crore, which is the highest ever for an Akshay Kumar film to date.

Currently, Zafar is working on the pre-production right now, designing the stunt scenes keeping the capabilities of Akshay and Tiger in mind. The COP for most Akshay Kumar films made in the last 2 years and also the ones in the making fall in the range of Rs 35 to 60 crore (excluding his fees), and BMCM is two to three times higher than the ones in the making.

The action is said to be the highlight of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and not just Ali, but even Akshay, Tiger, and the Bhagnani are aware of the expectations. The source addressed the rumours pertaining to the film being a remake of 1999 original fronted by Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda. However, the source claimed that Ali has written a completely new script. According to the reports by Pinkvilla, the production cost of the forthcoming film is around Rs 120 crore, and the two actors along with the director take away around Rs 200 to 210 crore as their respective fees. A major chunk of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be shot in London.

Not, just this, the makers are planning to promote the film on a large scale, given the star cast and the storyline. The marketing cost and the total budget of BMCM will be in the range of Rs 350 crore, which is among the highest ever for a Hindi film. So fans can expect a visual treat as the action entertainer is sure to leave all stunned.



IMAGE: Instagram/@aliabbaszafar