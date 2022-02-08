Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar Teases Release Date Of Action-drama With Tiger Shroff

Akshay Kumar has been in the film industry for over three decades now. While the actor has been unstoppable since his debut, he is now all set to join hands with a new generation Bollywood star, Tiger Shroff, in an upcoming action drama, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The actor recently gave a sneak peek into what the viewers will witness and announced its release date.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay Kumar recently unveiled the first look of his upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff. The two minutes 11 seconds trailer first introduced Tiger Shroff in a uber-cool avatar. He seemed to be playing the role of a robber. While he was fighting against many soldiers, Akshay Kumar entered in style.

As the two confronted each other, Tiger Shroff quipped he has come to promote his next film Chote Miyan. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar also revealed he has a film named Bade Miyan in the pipeline. After discussing their release dates, the two joined hands for the upcoming action-drama Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser

Sharing the much intriguing clip, Akshay Kumar penned a hilarious caption. In his note, he mentioned Tiger Shroff was born the year he began his acting career. The actor wrote, "The year you debuted in this world, I debuted in films. Phir bhi muqabla karoge Chote Miyan? Chal phir ho jaye full-on action! @tigerjackieshroff." Sharing the same teaser, Tiger Shroff took to Koo App and wrote, "Double Action, Double Dhamaka!! Ready Bade @akshaykumar akshaykumar toh khiladiyo ki tarah dikhaye heropanti ? So excited to present to you all , the Biggest action entertainer ever." The film is set to premiere on the occasion of Christmas 2023.

Details about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Touted to be an action drama, the makers of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan have called the film the "Biggest Action Entertainer." The movie is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani are jointly bankrolling the film. Details about the supporting cast or the leading lady have not been revealed yet.

Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar