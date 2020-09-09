On Akshay Kumar's Birthday, Parineeti Chopra Posts Old Pic To Wish Her 'favourite Co-star'

As Akshay Kumar celebrates his 53rd birthday today (on September 9), his Kesari co-star, Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram handle to wish the actor by sharing an unmissable throwback picture with him. The picture features Parineeti posing alongside Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey, while Akshay Kumar and Abhishek Bachchan can be seen leaning towards them, flashing big smiles at the camera. Take a look at Parineeti Chopra’s post here:

Parineeti Chopra’s post:

In her caption, Parineeti Chopra called Akshay Kumar her ‘favourite co-star and human being’. More so, the actor also lauded Akshay Kumar for setting new standards of ‘humility, discipline and work ethic every day’ on sets. Soon after Parineeti Chopra uploaded the picture, fans rushed to the comment section and wished Akshay Kumar on his 53rd birthday. More so, some fans also showered praises on Parineeti’s look in the picture. Take a look at how fans reacted:

Fans react

Parineeti- on the work front

Currently, Parineeti is gearing up for her upcoming release, Saina. The much-anticipated film chronicles the story of the ace badminton player, Saina Nehwal and her rise to fame. Parineeti Chopra will be seen in the Bollywood remake of the blockbuster Hollywood film, The Girl On The Train. The movie is the Bollywood remake of a much-acclaimed Hollywood film of the same name, which stars actor Emily Blunt in the leading role. Helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the much-anticipated film also stars Kriti Kulhari and Aditi Rao Hydari in prominent roles.

The actor also has Takadum in her kitty. Directed by Homi Adjainia, Takadum is expected to release in 2021. Meanwhile, the actor is currently gearing up for the release of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with Arjun Kapoor, which is a black comedy film directed and produced by Dibakar Banerjee. The movie tells the story of a man and woman, who are united by their mistrust, suspicion, and hate for each other.

