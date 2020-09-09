Akshay Kumar's Birthday: Take Up This Quiz To Prove That You're A True Fan Of The Megastar

Popularly referred to as the 'Khiladi Kumar' of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar turned a year older today. September 9, 2020, marks the 53rd birthday of the megastar, who enjoys an illustrious career spanning three decades in the Hindi film industry. The National Award-winning actor's contribution to Indian cinema remains remarkable with more than 100 films to his name. Kumar not only enjoys a gigantic fanbase across the country but is also considered one of most bankable actors of Bollywood to date. Thus, on the occasion of Akshay Kumar's birthday, here's a fun movie quiz for all the ardent fans of the superstar out there:

You're a bona fide Akshay Kumar fan if you can answer all of these questions:

1) Akshay Kumar marked his debut in Bollywood with a minor role in which Mahesh Bhatt film?

Thikana

Aaj

Kaash

Kabzaa

2) Akshay Kumar made his first appearance as a lead actor in which Bollywood film alongside Rakhee?

Saugandh

Jeevan Ek Sanghursh

Dancer

Deedar

3) How many National Awards has Akshay Kumar won throughout his illustrious three-decade-long career?

2

3

4

5

4) Which among these Akshay Kumar films bagged him his first National Award for Best Actor?

Airlift

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Rustom

Kesari

5) The iconic Khiladi franchise of Akshay Kumar comprises a total of how many instalments?

4

6

8

10

6) In 2009, Akshay Kumar was presented with which civilian award by the government of India?

Bharat Ratna

Padma Shri

Padma Vibhushan

Padma Bhushan

7) In which Hindi film does Akshay Kumar play the role of Lord Krishna to help Paresh Rawal's character?

Insan

Ajnabee

Lahoo Ke Do Rang

OMG – Oh My God!

8) Akshay Kumar played the role of social activist Arunachalam Muruganantham in which critically acclaimed Bollywood film?

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Pad Man

Baby

Airlift

9) Akshay Kumar played an attorney in the second Instalment of which Hindi black comedy film?

Khiladi

Jolly L.L.B

Housefull

Baby

10) Akshay Kumar will be seen sharing the screen space with Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in which Rohit Shetty film?

'83

Sooryavanshi

Bell Bottom

Golmaal 5

Answers:

Aaj Saugandh 2 Rustom 8 Padma Shri OMG – Oh My God! Pad Man Jolly L.L.B Sooryavanshi

