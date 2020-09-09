Last Updated:

Akshay Kumar's Birthday: Take Up This Quiz To Prove That You're A True Fan Of The Megastar

Akshay Kumar turned 53 today, i.e. September 9, 2020. Thus, here's a fun movie quiz for all the ardent fans of the actor to test their knowledge about him

Popularly referred to as the 'Khiladi Kumar' of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar turned a year older today. September 9, 2020, marks the 53rd birthday of the megastar, who enjoys an illustrious career spanning three decades in the Hindi film industry. The National Award-winning actor's contribution to Indian cinema remains remarkable with more than 100 films to his name. Kumar not only enjoys a gigantic fanbase across the country but is also considered one of most bankable actors of Bollywood to date. Thus, on the occasion of Akshay Kumar's birthday, here's a fun movie quiz for all the ardent fans of the superstar out there: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

You're a bona fide Akshay Kumar fan if you can answer all of these questions:

1) Akshay Kumar marked his debut in Bollywood with a minor role in which Mahesh Bhatt film?

  • Thikana
  • Aaj
  • Kaash
  • Kabzaa

2) Akshay Kumar made his first appearance as a lead actor in which Bollywood film alongside Rakhee?

  • Saugandh
  • Jeevan Ek Sanghursh
  • Dancer
  • Deedar

3) How many National Awards has Akshay Kumar won throughout his illustrious three-decade-long career?

  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

4) Which among these Akshay Kumar films bagged him his first National Award for Best Actor?

  • Airlift
  • Toilet: Ek Prem Katha
  • Rustom
  • Kesari

5) The iconic Khiladi franchise of Akshay Kumar comprises a total of how many instalments?

  • 4
  • 6
  • 8
  • 10

6) In 2009, Akshay Kumar was presented with which civilian award by the government of India?

  • Bharat Ratna 
  • Padma Shri
  • Padma Vibhushan
  • Padma Bhushan

7) In which Hindi film does Akshay Kumar play the role of Lord Krishna to help Paresh Rawal's character?

  • Insan
  • Ajnabee
  • Lahoo Ke Do Rang
  • OMG – Oh My God!

8) Akshay Kumar played the role of social activist Arunachalam Muruganantham in which critically acclaimed Bollywood film?

  • Toilet: Ek Prem Katha
  • Pad Man
  • Baby
  • Airlift

9) Akshay Kumar played an attorney in the second Instalment of which Hindi black comedy film?

  • Khiladi
  • Jolly L.L.B
  • Housefull
  • Baby

10) Akshay Kumar will be seen sharing the screen space with Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in which Rohit Shetty film?

  • '83
  • Sooryavanshi
  • Bell Bottom 
  • Golmaal 5

Answers:

  1. Aaj

  2. Saugandh

  3. 2

  4. Rustom

  5. 8

  6. Padma Shri

  7. OMG – Oh My God!

  8. Pad Man

  9. Jolly L.L.B

  10. Sooryavanshi

