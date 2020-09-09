Akshay Kumar's Birthday: Take Up This Quiz To Prove That You're A True Fan Of The Megastar

Popularly referred to as the 'Khiladi Kumar' of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar turned a year older today. September 9, 2020, marks the 53rd birthday of the megastar, who enjoys an illustrious career spanning three decades in the Hindi film industry. The National Award-winning actor's contribution to Indian cinema remains remarkable with more than 100 films to his name. Kumar not only enjoys a gigantic fanbase across the country but is also considered one of most bankable actors of Bollywood to date. Thus, on the occasion of Akshay Kumar's birthday, here's a fun movie quiz for all the ardent fans of the superstar out there:
You're a bona fide Akshay Kumar fan if you can answer all of these questions:
1) Akshay Kumar marked his debut in Bollywood with a minor role in which Mahesh Bhatt film?
2) Akshay Kumar made his first appearance as a lead actor in which Bollywood film alongside Rakhee?
- Saugandh
- Jeevan Ek Sanghursh
- Dancer
- Deedar
3) How many National Awards has Akshay Kumar won throughout his illustrious three-decade-long career?
4) Which among these Akshay Kumar films bagged him his first National Award for Best Actor?
- Airlift
- Toilet: Ek Prem Katha
- Rustom
- Kesari
5) The iconic Khiladi franchise of Akshay Kumar comprises a total of how many instalments?
6) In 2009, Akshay Kumar was presented with which civilian award by the government of India?
- Bharat Ratna
- Padma Shri
- Padma Vibhushan
- Padma Bhushan
7) In which Hindi film does Akshay Kumar play the role of Lord Krishna to help Paresh Rawal's character?
- Insan
- Ajnabee
- Lahoo Ke Do Rang
- OMG – Oh My God!
8) Akshay Kumar played the role of social activist Arunachalam Muruganantham in which critically acclaimed Bollywood film?
- Toilet: Ek Prem Katha
- Pad Man
- Baby
- Airlift
9) Akshay Kumar played an attorney in the second Instalment of which Hindi black comedy film?
- Khiladi
- Jolly L.L.B
- Housefull
- Baby
10) Akshay Kumar will be seen sharing the screen space with Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in which Rohit Shetty film?
- '83
- Sooryavanshi
- Bell Bottom
- Golmaal 5
Answers:
Aaj
Saugandh
2
Rustom
8
Padma Shri
OMG – Oh My God!
Pad Man
Jolly L.L.B
Sooryavanshi
