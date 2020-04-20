Akshay Kumar's 'Blue' Had A Gunfight Scene Inspired From 'Bad Boys 2' & More Trivia

Blue was released in 2009 and is a thriller film directed by Anthony D’Souza. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Katrina Kaif, and Lara Dutta in lead roles. The movie revolves around professional divers who decide to dive underwater to find treasure in a sunken ship which will set them up for the future.

However, things go south when one of them had plans of their own. Did you know that Lara Dutta first rejected the role because she didn't know how to swim but she later got training? Read the interesting facts and trivia of Blue.

According to Anthony D’Souza, the script was written keeping Sanjay Dutt and Akshay Kumar in mind for the lead roles.

Lara Dutta first rejected the role because she didn't know how to swim, but she later got the training for the same.

A tattoo on Akshay Kumar's neck reads ‘Aarav.’ It is the name of the character he plays and also the actor’s son’s name in real life.

Actor Zayed Khan gave Kylie Minogue a designer sari on the final day of the shoot.

Farhan Akhtar turned down A.R. Rahman 's proposal to sing a track song for the movie.

This movie is Director Anthony D'Souza's debut movie.

Actor Zayed Khan insisted on doing his own stunts.

The song Chiggy Wiggy by Kylie was sampled from the song Baby It's You by Jojo.

This movie is Sanjay Dutt and Akshay Kumar's second film together. They had previously appeared together in Amaanat (1994).

The bike stunts sequences in the woods were particularly difficult to shoot. Because of the mud and grass, the riders found it extremely risky to control their bikes.

Director Anthony D'Souza was a big fan of Amir Mokri (who shot Vantage Point (2008) and Bad Boys II (2003)). In this film, a gunfight scene was largely inspired from the movie Bad Boys II.

Director Anthony D'Souza envisioned Akshay's character as a rich businessman who is ruthless and determined.

According to director Anthony D'Souza, the first choice for the character of Sam was John Abraham, the role later went to Zayed Khan.

