Kareena Kapoor Khan & Akshay Kumar Starrer 'Good Newwz' Movie Trivia; Read

The movie Good Newwz released in 2019 and starred actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles. This movie was the first Bollywood movie which showed about IVF. Read some more interesting trivia of the film.

Trivia about Good Newwz

Promotions

Good Newwz was the first-ever Bollywood film based on IVF. The makers wanted to make the promotion unique and to set the bar high, actors Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh were given labour pain experience through electrical devices during one of the promotional stints.

Film's name

The film Good Newwz was initially announced as Good News on Twitter. The film crossed over 100 crores in six days itself.

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s first film after years

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan were last seen together in Kambakkht Ishq in 2009. Apart from Kareena Kapoor Khan appearing in a few songs, Good Newwz was their first full-fledged movie together.

Akshay Kumar promoted no-smoking through this film

Akshay Kumar is a non-smoker in real life. In the movie Good Newwz, the actor is seen promoting non-smoking campaigns through the film. This was done to spread awareness of how smoking can affect your physical relationships.

Akshay Kumar’s first film with Diljit and Kiara

Good Newwz was the first film starring actors Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in a film together. Kareena Kapoor Khan worked with Diljit Dosanjh for the movie Udta Punjab. Kiara Advani and Akshay Kumar will be seen in the movie Laxmmi Bomb next.

Diljit Dosanjh was not the first choice for Good Newwz

Diljit Dosanjh played the role of Kiara Advani’s husband in the movie Good Newwz. However, rapper Badshah was the first choice of the makers but later, Diljit Dosanjh was confirmed for the role.

