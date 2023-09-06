Akshay Kumar's Film Title Changed Amid India-Bharat Debate, Netizens React

Akshay Kumar unveiled the motion poster of his upcoming film Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue on Wednesday. The movie is based on the life of mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, who rescued 65 miners from a flooded quarry in West Bengal in 1989. However, netizens noticed the actor previously used India instead of Bharat in the title of his film.

The change in the title came in the midst of the India-Bharat naming row that erupted after invitations for a G20 dinner in New Delhi were sent out by Droupadi Murmu, describing her position as 'President of Bharat' instead of the customary 'President of India.' Netizens speculated that Akshay is showing his support for the Modi government by changing the title of his film.

2 things you need to know

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue stars Parineeti Chopra opposite Akshay Kumar.

The film is directed by Rustom fame Tinu Suresh Desai.

Netizens react to Akshay Kumar’s film title change

Akshay Kumar shared the motion poster of Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue and some new posters of the movie. The actor wrote in the caption, “In 1989, one man achieved the impossible! Watch the story of Bharat’s true hero with #MissionRaniganj in cinemas on 6th October. Teaser out tomorrow!.”

Internet users pointed out that the title had replaced India with Bharat. As evidence, they also shared the before and after versions of the movie posters. One user said, “FROM GREAT 'INDIAN' RESCUE TO GREAT 'BHARAT' RESCUE! #AkshayKumar.”

(Screengrab of X users' post | Image: X)

Another netizen wrote, “In the movie Baby, Akshay Kumar says- 'Religion wala jo column hota hai, usme hum BOLD aur CAPITAL mein INDIAN likhte hain.' Today, he's so ashamed of the name 'India' that he deleted a post and rewrote it as ‘Bharat’.”

Third user commented, “India likhne ke liye itna Darr @akshaykumar? Earlier tweet he'd written 'India' instead of 'Bharat'.”

What is Mission Raniganj about?

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is inspired by the heroic act of the late Jaswant Singh Gill, a mining engineer. In 1989, Gill saved the lives of 65 miners trapped in the Raniganj Coalfield. It was known as India's first coal mine rescue. To commemorate Gill's historic act of bravery, November 16 is celebrated by Coal India Ltd as Rescue Day.