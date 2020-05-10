Akshay Kumar's Good Newwz Is The First Hindi Film On IVF? Read More Trivia Here

Good Newwz released in 2019 and starred Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles. This is the first Hindi film on IVF. The movie starred Akshay and Kareena in a movie after a long time and was a massive success at the box office as well. Did you know that the film had a very unique promotional strategy? Yes, take a look at the movie's interesting trivia below.

The movie’s promotional strategy was on another level. This movie skyrocketed the promotions when Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh took the labour pain experience through electrical devices.

Akshay Kumar and Kareena worked in this film together after many years.

This is the eleventh film to star both Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh also starred together in Udta Punjab in 2016.

Akshay Kumar does not smoke in real life. He also promotes non-smoking campaigns but he is seen smoking in the film. This was done to spread awareness of how smoking can affect physical relationships.

The film crossed the 100 crore mark in just six days.

Anjana Sukhani made an appearance in this movie after a long time.

This is Akshay Kumar's first film with Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

Good Newwz is the first Hindi film based on IVF.

Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar work together after 10 years. Their last on-screen appearance was in Kambakkht Ishq in 2009.

The film was also promoted on The Kapil Sharma Show for its 100th episode.

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani are also set to appear together in Laxmmi Bomb.

Good Newwz skyrocketed at the box office with a whopping 320 crores.

The movie collected 17.56 crore on the day of its release.

The movie was scheduled to release on 19th July but was then pushed to release on 6th September 2019.

Rapper Baadshah was the initial choice for the role which was later played by Diljit Dosanjh.

