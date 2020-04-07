Akshay Kumar Won The First Film Award Of His Life For A Negative Role? Details

Akshay Kumar made his debut in Bollywood with the film Suagandh, directed by Raj Sippy. The actor got a notable recognition for his films Yeh Dillagi and Dil To Pagal Hai. He was also nominated for the Best Actor and Best Actor in Supporting roles for these film, but did not win an award. And after a number of Bollywood films, the actor won an award for a negative role.

Akshay Kumar won his first award for a negative role

Akshay Kumar played a negative role in the movie Ajnabee, in the year 2002. This movie was special for the actor because he won his first award for playing an antagonist in this film. Akshay Kumar won the 'Best Villian' award. The movie Ajnabee also stars actors like Bipasha Basu, Bobby Deol, Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles.

The film Ajnabee was a remake of the American thriller "Consenting Adults". The film received mixed reviews from the critics, but Akshay Kumar was praised for his role in the movie. Akshay Kumar played the role of Vikram Bajaj in the film. Akshay Kumar also won an IIFA award for the Best Villian for his film Ajnabee.

Akshay Kumar later won a National Film Award for his movies Rustom and Airlift. In 2008, the actor was honoured with the Padma Shree for the notable work in the film industry. Today, Akshay Kumar is one of the highest-paid actors of Bollywood.

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar will be seen in the movies Laxmmi Bomb and Prithviraj. In the movie Laxmmi Bomb, Akshay Kumar will be seen with actors Kiara Advani and Tusshar Kapoor. Akshay Kumar's historical movie Prithviraj was supposed to release in Diwali this year, but is now pushed ahead.

