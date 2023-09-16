Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 Crosses Rs 150 Crore Mark In India In 5th Week

Quick links:
Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 has broken his dry spell at the box office | Image: X
Akshay Kumar has made consistent appearances in several films since the last few years. After delivering several consecutive flops, the 56-year-old finally landed himself a hit with OMG 2. Despite competition from heavy hitters such as Rajinikanth’s Jailer and Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, and now Jawan, the Pankaj Tripathi-Yami Gautam starrer has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark at India box office.
3 things you need to know:
The Akshay Kumar film reached the Rs 150 crore mark in its fifth week by bringing in Rs 0.97 crore on Friday, September 15, as per Sacnilk. The film had a long road before reaching this feat, as it brought in Rs 85.05 crore in its first week. Later on, the declines were heavy for the socially vocal comedy-drama. In its second week, the film recorded a decline of 51.36% and minted Rs 41.37 crore.
(Akshay Kumar in a still from OMG 2 | Image: IMDb)
While the third week brought it down to Rs 15.4 crores with a decline of 62.77%, it went down further by 51.95% by hauling Rs 7.4 crores in its fourth week. By the fifth week, OMG 2 barely survived the box office onslaught of Jawan and recorded a drop of 86.89%.
OMG 2 is Akshay Kumar's first film after Sooryavanshi (2021) which has crossed the ₹100 crore mark. Before this, the actor had a string of flops -- Samrat Prithviraj (Rs 68.05 crore), Ram Setu (Rs 71.87 crore), Bachchhan Paandey (Rs 49.98 crore), Raksha Bandhan (Rs 44.39 crore), and Selfiee (Rs 16.85 crore).