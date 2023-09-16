Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 Crosses Rs 150 Crore Mark In India In 5th Week

Akshay Kumar has made consistent appearances in several films since the last few years. After delivering several consecutive flops, the 56-year-old finally landed himself a hit with OMG 2. Despite competition from heavy hitters such as Rajinikanth’s Jailer and Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, and now Jawan, the Pankaj Tripathi-Yami Gautam starrer has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark at India box office.

3 things you need to know:

Akshay Kumar appears in a cameo role in OMG 2, led by Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam.

The film is a spiritual sequel to Akshay's 2012 film Oh! My God.

The movie came under CBFC's scrutiny and was passed with an A certificate and 27 modifications.

OMG 2 crosses Rs 150 crore at domestic box office

The Akshay Kumar film reached the Rs 150 crore mark in its fifth week by bringing in Rs 0.97 crore on Friday, September 15, as per Sacnilk. The film had a long road before reaching this feat, as it brought in Rs 85.05 crore in its first week. Later on, the declines were heavy for the socially vocal comedy-drama. In its second week, the film recorded a decline of 51.36% and minted Rs 41.37 crore.

(Akshay Kumar in a still from OMG 2 | Image: IMDb)

While the third week brought it down to Rs 15.4 crores with a decline of 62.77%, it went down further by 51.95% by hauling Rs 7.4 crores in its fourth week. By the fifth week, OMG 2 barely survived the box office onslaught of Jawan and recorded a drop of 86.89%.

OMG 2 success breaks Akshay Kumar’s dry spell at the box office

OMG 2 is Akshay Kumar's first film after Sooryavanshi (2021) which has crossed the ₹100 crore mark. Before this, the actor had a string of flops -- Samrat Prithviraj (Rs 68.05 crore), Ram Setu (Rs 71.87 crore), Bachchhan Paandey (Rs 49.98 crore), Raksha Bandhan (Rs 44.39 crore), and Selfiee (Rs 16.85 crore).