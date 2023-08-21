With OMG 2, Akshay Kumar Creates Record Of Most Movies In Rs 100 Crore Club

Akshay Kumar is one of the most active actors in Bollywood having multiple releases spread out across the year. While a lot of his recent releases have been misses at the box office, there are several that have crossed the ₹100 crore threshold. The number of Akshay's films to achieve this feat has now reached a sum total of 16 - the highest for any actor.

3 things you need to know

Akshay Kumar's most recent release, OMG 2, crossed the ₹100 crore mark in its second weekend of theatrical run.

The film was off to a slow start owing to its box office clash with Gadar 2 on August 11.

Besides Akshay Kumar, only one other actor holds the record of having 16 films in the ₹100 crore club.

Akshay Kumar has 16 films in the ₹100 crore club



OMG 2 is Akshay Kumar's latest title to enter the₹100 crore club. The film crossed the threshold on its ninth day of its theatrical run and currently stands at ₹114 crore. The film picked up pace in its second weekend at the theatres and has ensured a lifetime run of at least ₹140-150 crore, as per film trade analyst Sumit Kadel.

(OMG 2 is the latest entrant in Akshay Kumar's list of 100 crore club films | Images: X)

Besides OMG 2, there are 15 other titles starring that are a part of the ₹100 crore club. These films are:



Housefull - ₹208.50 crore

Good Newwz - ₹205.14 crore

Mission Mangal - ₹203 crore

Sooryavanshi - 196 crore

2.0 (Hindi) - ₹189 crore

Kesari - ₹154.42 crore

Toilet - Ek Prem Katha - ₹134.25 crore

Rowdy Rathore - ₹133 crore

Airlift - ₹129 crore

Rustom - ₹128 crore

Jolly LLB 2 - ₹117 crore

Housefull 2 - ₹116 crore

Holiday - ₹113 crore

Housefull 3 - ₹109 crore

Gold - ₹105 crore

OMG 2 overtakes some of Akshay Kumar's previous titles



OMG 2 has debuted in Akshay's list of ₹100 crore plus films, ahead of films Holiday, Housefull 3 and Gold. With much of its theatrical run still left, the film is sure to climb up a few more ranks on the list. Before Akshay Kumar, the only other actor to hold the record of most films in ₹100 crore club is Salman Khan.