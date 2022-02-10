Akshay Kumar's 'Prithviraj' Gets New Release Date; Actor Announces With Motion Posters

The COVID-19 pandemic derailed plans for filmmakers as they had to reschedule their films amid the third wave of COVID-19. A film that was postponed multiple times was Akshay Kumar-starrer Prithviraj. The period action film was initially set to release in 2020, and then was pushed to 2022.

It has now been announced that the biopic on warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan will hit the theatres on June 10.

Akshay Kumar-starrer Prithviraj to release on June 10

Akshay made the release date announcement on Twitter. He also shared the look of his character, as well as his co-stars in his post to make the announcement.

The Khiladi star first shared a motion poster of Sonu Sood, who enacts the role of Chand Vardai and described him with the words 'daring, perceptive and wise.'Akshay then dropped the look of Sanjay Dutt, who plays the character Kaka Kanha, who was a trusted accomplice of King Prithviraj.

Later, posted a motion poster of Manushi Chhillar, former Miss World who makes her debut with the film as the character of Princess Sanyogita. In the caption, he wrote that she weaved a tale of 'true love and compassion.'

Last, but not the least, Akshay then dropped his own look as a fierce warrior king, along with his army of soldiers.

The National award-winner added that the 'grand Samrat' of Prithviraj's 'historic journey' was coming to the big screens on June 10. The tweet further read that the film was to also release in Tamil and Telugu languages.

Prithviraj release date postponsed multiple times

Prithviraj was first gearing up for release on November 13, 2020 on the occasion of Diwali. However, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the makers to postpone it. It was then set to hit the theatres in January 21, 2022. However, during the third wave of the pandemic, it was announced that the release date was deferred. Prithviraj has been directed by veteran filmmaker Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who recently was honoured with the Padma Shri. The plot of the film is reportedly set to revolve around Prithviraj's war with Ghurid ruler Muhammad of Ghor in the 12th century.