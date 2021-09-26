Akshay Kumar's 'Prithviraj' To Ranbir's 'Shamshera', YRF Announces Release Dates Of 4 Film

Shamshera, Prithviraj, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and Bunty Aur Babli 2 are the most awaited films of 2021. These big-budget films by YRF already have a huge fan base waiting for their release. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the films were delayed for months. However, the production company recently treated its fans by unveiling the release dates of these awaited films.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 to be out in November

Following the huge success of the 2005 film Bunty Aur Babli starring Rani Mukherji, Abhishek Bachchan, and Amitabh Bachchan, the film has been renewed for a sequel starring Rani Mukherji, Saif Ali Khan, Sidhant Chaturvedi, and debutant Sharvari. The film's plot will revolve around two con couples. The film was earlier scheduled for April 23, 2021. However, due to the spike in COVID-19 cases and the second wave, the makers had to postpone the film. YRF recently announced the Varun V Sharma directorial film will release on November 19, 2021.

Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj release date unveiled

Akshay Kumar, who has several films in his pipeline, has been waiting for the release of his big-budget film, Prithviraj. The film's plot revolves around the tales of legendary king Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay Kumar will play the role of Prithviraj Chauhan. Miss World 2017, Manushi Chillar, will make her debut as with the film by playing the leading lady Sanyogita. The film also casts Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in pivotal roles. Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi is helming the project. Prithviraj will hit the screens on January 21, 2022.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar to come out in 2022

YRF recently unveiled the release date of the much-awaited film Jayeshbhai Jordaar starring Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey. The film is set to release on February 25, 2022. The Divyang Thakkar directorial follows a Gujarati man who becomes an unlikely hero.

Shamshera release date

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in the 2018 drama-comedy, Sanju. The actor, who has several projects, has made his fans wait for a long time to watch him on screens. The actor will next be seen in an adrenaline-pumping entertainer Shamshera by YRF. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor as the leading lady and Sanjay Dutt as the lead antagonist. The film is scheduled to release on March 18, 2022.

