Akshay Kumar's 'Rowdy Rathore' To Get A Sequel? Here's Everything You Need To Know

As fans await the release of Akshay Kumar's Atrangi Re, another revelation about the superstar's upcoming projects has surfaced. Prabhu Deva led action-comedy Rowdy Rathore, which starred Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles is gearing up for its sequel. While the film's co-producer Shabinaa Khan had earlier revealed that the actioner will get a second instalment, there were no updates on it thereafter.

According to Mid-Day, RRR and Baahubali writer KV Vijayendra Prasad revealed that he has been working on the sequel's screenplay for the past few months. Prasad quipped that the film's producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali approached him to pen the script and that he should be able to conclude the process shortly.

Akshay Kumar's Rowdy Rathore sequel in development

The writer didn't divulge other details from the film, however, Mid-Day sources revealed that Rowdy Rathore 2 will see Sonakshi Sinha reprise her role as Paro. The source mentioned that while Shiva (Kumar) and Paro will remain in the sequel, its storyline will now follow immediately from where Rowdy Rathore ended. The narrative will reportedly be 'completely new'. The film's script will be finalised in a few months, post which it will go on floors by the end of 2022. Rowdy Rathore 2 will only be developed in Hindi.

The 2012 action-comedy came as the Hindi remake of the 2006 Telugu film Vikramarkudu and starred Akshay Kumar in the dual role of a brave police officer and thief. Apart from the leading duo, it also starred Gurdeep Kohli, Yashpal Sharma and Paresh Ganatra in supporting roles. Actor M Nassar played the role of the main antagonist, while Tamil superstar Vijay made a special appearance in the film. Despite mixed reviews by the critics, the film was declared a blockbuster hit as it minted over ₹218.39 crores worldwide.

More on Akshay's work front

The Bell Bottom star is gearing up for the release of Atrangi Re, which stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in pivotal roles. The film is slated to surface on the OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar on 24 December 2021 in Hindi and Tamil languages. He also has films like Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan, Bachchan Pandey in the pipeline.

