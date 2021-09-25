Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' To Finally Release On Diwali, Announces Rohit Shetty

Akshay Kumar's much-awaited Sooryavanshi has finally got a release date and fans could not be happier. The news came after CM Uddhav Thackeray announced that theatres in Maharashtra will be allowed to function after October 22 in compliance with COVID norms. Akshay Kumar and the film's director, Rohit Shetty took to social media to share the exciting news with their fans and followers and thank CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Rohit Shetty announces the release of Akshay Kumar-starter 'Sooryavanshi'

Rohit Shetty took to his Instagram account on Saturday and posted a picture of himself and CM Uddhav Thackeray. Through his caption on the post, the director hinted that the film will get a Diwali release. He wrote, "Thanks to our Honourable Chief Minister, Shri Uddhav Thackeray, theatres in Maharashtra to reopen from 22nd October. And FINALLY!!! we can say, This DIWALI…AA RAHI HAI POLICE…[sic]."

Celebrating the good news, Akshay Kumar also headed to social media to inform his fans of the same. He took to Twitter and mentioned that 'many families would be thanking' the Maharashtra CM today. He also mentioned that he was grateful that the decision was taken and posted a still from the upcoming film. He wrote, "Ab kisi ke roke na rukegi - AA RAHI HAI POLICE[sic]."

So many families would be thanking Sh Uddhav Thackeray today! Grateful for allowing the reopening of cinema halls in Maharashtra from Oct 22. Ab kisi ke roke na rukegi - AA RAHI HAI POLICE #Sooryavanshi #Diwali2021 #RohitShetty @ajaydevgn @RanveerOfficial #KatrinaKaif pic.twitter.com/xJqUuh2pMT — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 25, 2021

More about 'Sooryavanshi'

Sooryavanshi is a Hindi action film that has been in the news since it was announced. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film will see Akshay Kumar as an Anti-Terrorism Squad chief opposite Katrina Kaif as the duo takes on the lead roles in the film. Featuring Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Javed Jaffrey and other stars, the trailer promises fans an action-packed adventure.

Key theatre representatives and exhibitors led by Dr Jayantilal Gada and Rohit Shetty held a meeting with the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Saturday to discuss the reopening of theatres in the state amid the pandemic. Following the meeting, CM Uddhav Thackeray took to his official Twitter account to announce the reopening of theatres in the state in compliance with health norms. He also mentioned that there will be a detailed SOP to facilitate the strategic reopen.

Theatres and auditoriums in Maharashtra will open after 22nd October 2021 while observing all COVID safety protocols. SOP is in the works and will be declared soon. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) September 25, 2021

(Image: Instagram/@itsrohitshetty)