Akshay Kumar's Super Hit 'Housefull 2' Is A Remake Of Which South Movie? Read Details

The Housefull series is one of the most loved and watched comedy movies in the Bollywood industry. But, what fans must be unaware of is that the second part of the movie franchise, Housefull 2, is an unofficial remake of a popular South Indian movie. Here is all you need to know all about the original movie and which one did better at the box-office. Read ahead to know more-

Akshay Kumar's Housefull 2 is an unofficial remake of a South movie

Akshay Kumar's Housefull 2 is an action-comedy movie that is a Sajid Khan directorial. The movie is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The movie cast Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Asin, Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh, Shreyas Talpade, Zareen Khan, Shazahn Padamsee, Chunky Pandey, Mithun Chakraborty, Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor as the lead characters.

The movie is an unofficial remake of the Malayalam movie, Mattupetti Machan (1998). Mattipetti Machan is a Jose Thomas directorial. The movie cast Mukesh, Baiju, Jagathy Sreekumar, Oduvil Unnikrishnan, Kalabhavan Navas, and Maathu as the lead characters of the movie. The movie was also remade in Tamil as Bandra Paramasivam (2003) starring Prabhu, Kalabhavan Mani, and Abbas, Rambha, Abhinayasree, and Monica, and in Telugu as Hungama (2005) starring Ali and Venu Madhav.

The plot of both movies is very similar to each other. In both the movies, there are two rivals, played by Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor in Housefull 2 and, Jagathy Sreekumar and Oduvil Unnikrishnan in Mattupetti Machan, who compete with each other on everything, including to get their daughter married first and into a wealthier family. The two fathers wanting to get their daughters married first lead them to choose the wrong sons-in-law who have their own hidden motives behind wanting to marry their daughters. The whole thing leads to a huge confusing mess by the end of the movie and everything is out in the open.

Akshay Kumar's Housefull 2 gained critical acclamation for its storyline and performances of the actors. The movie reportedly earned ₹186 crores, worldwide, at the box-office. Housefull 2 became the highest-grossing movie of the year in Bollywood. Mattupetti Machan also managed to do average at the box-office.

