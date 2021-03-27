Akshaye Khanna's Birthday Quiz: How Well Do You Know The 'Hungama' Actor?

Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna will ring in his 46th birthday on March 28. The actor has impressed the audience with his versatility as he has portrayed various characters in his career. Some of his notable works are Gandhi, My Father, LOC Kargil, Hungama, Race and Humraaz. For fans to celebrate Akshaye Khanna's birthday, a quiz pertaining to his life has been put together. One can take the quiz below to find out how well do they know him.

Akshaye Khanna's birthday quiz

1. What is his father's name?

a) Rajesh Khanna

b) Rahul Khanna

c) Vinod Khanna

d) Jagdeep Khanna

2. Which movie marked his acting debut?

a) Mohabbat

b) Taal

c) Himalaya Putra

d) Hulchul

3. He won the IFFA award for which film?

a) Mere Baap Pehle Aap

b) Tees Maar Khan

c) Race

d) Hungama

4. He essayed which character in Gandhi, My Father?

a) Nathuram Godse

b) Mahatma Gandhi

c) Kanti Gandhi

d) Harilal Gandhi

5. He made his comeback to Bollywood with which movie?

a) Mom

b) The Accidental Prime Minister

c) Section 375

d) Dhishoom

6. He won the IIFA award for Best Villain for which movie?

a) Naqaab

b) Chameli

c) Dahek

d) Race

7. He was the owner of which company in the comedy movie Hungama?

a) Panasonic

b) Samsung

c) Videocon

d) Sony

8. He starred alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in which film?

a) Aa Ab Laut Chalen

b) Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

c) Dhadkan

d) Doli Saja Ke Rakhna

9. Akshaye Khanna's brother's name is?

a) Rahul Khanna

b) Rohan Khanna

c) Rishi Khanna

d) Rohit Khanna

10. What is Akshaye Khanna's zodiac sign?

a) Aquarius

b) Scorpio

c) Saggitarius

d) Aries

11. Which of Akshaye Khanna's films won the National Award for the Best Feature Hindi Film?

a) Dil Chahta Hai

b) LOC Kargil

c) Border

d) Humraaz

12. He starred in which of these Subhash Ghai's directorial?

a) Dahek

b) Taal

c) Shaadi Se Pehle

d) 36 China Town

13. Akshaye Khanna starred in the remake of which Hindi film?

a) Ittefaq

b) 36 China Town

c) Taal

d) Section 375

14. Which of the following educational institutes is Akshaye Khanna's alma matter?

a) St Xaveris College

b) NM College

c) St Lawrence College

d) Don Bosco College

Answers- 1- c, 2- c, 3- c, 4-d, 5-d, 6-d, 7-c, 8-a, 9-a, 10-d, 11-a, 12-b, 13-a, 14-c

