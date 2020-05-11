Alaya F And Brother Omar Call Mother Pooja Bedi The 'worst Driver'; Watch Video

Amid coronavirus lockdown, Alaya F is quarantining with her mother Pooja Bedi and her brother Omar Furniturewala. The actor has been posting several interesting videos to entertain her fans. From dancing in front of the camera to playing games with her family, Alaya F has been seen doing all.

Recently, the Jawaani Jaaneman actor took the popular challenge, ‘Who Is Most Likely To’. She played the game with her mother Pooja and brother Omar. While the three failed to match on most of the answers, Alaya and Omar agreed on Pooja Bedi being the worst driver.

Alaya F shared a goofy video on Instagram of her taking the ‘Who Is Most Likely To’ challenge with her family. During the challenge, one of the questions asked was; "Who is the worst driver?". Alaya F and Omar pointed out towards Pooja Bedi, while she did not agree to it. In fact, Alaya pointed her both hands indicating how badly Pooja Bedi drives. Take a look at Alaya F's ‘Who Is Most Likely To’ challenge video.

Currently, Alaya F is spending her time painting and doing some creative activities at home and sharpening her skills. While quarantining with her brother and mother at their home, she is utilising the free time in making Tik Tok videos. The newbie is also focusing on her fitness and health. Alaya F is seen flaunting her amazing body posture with some stunning Yoga poses. She has reportedly said that she has never done Yoga before and these quarantine days have got her some innovative ideas to make these interesting yoga videos. Take a look at Alaya F's lockdown series -

On the work front, Alaya F recently made her huge Bollywood debut with Jawaani Jaaneman opposite Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. The newbie's performance was much praised by the audiences and critics. Jawaani Jaaneman is a comedy-drama flick directed by Nitin Kakkar. The film revolves around the story of Jazz (Saif Ali Khan), a property broker and party animal in London, and his daughter (Alaya F). The film also stars Tabu.

