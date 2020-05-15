Alaya F's Pictures With Her Friends & Colleagues That Prove She Is A Social Butterfly

The Bollywood newbie, Alaya F recently marked her huge acting debut with Jawaani Jaaneman, featuring Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. Alaya's performance was praised and loved by audiences and critics. The millennial is one of the most active and influential celebrities on Instagram. Check out some pictures of Alaya F that prove that the newbie is a social butterfly.

Also Read | Alaya F Is 'most Likely To Get Arrested', Say Mom Pooja Bedi And Brother Omar; Watch

Promotion of 'Jawaani Jaaneman':

In this Instagram post, Alaya F is seen having fun with her colleagues. She was at the office of Pooja Entertainment making a funny video with the employees. Check out Alaya F's goofy video.

Also Read | Alaya F and brother Omar call mother Pooja Bedi the 'worst driver'; watch video

While promoting her song Gallan Kardi, Alaya F was seen hanging out with the choreographers and singers of the song. She took it to her Instagram and shared a group selfie with her colleagues. Take a look at Alaya F's Instagram.

Also Read | Alaya F feels she has 'better style'; mom Pooja and brother Omar disagree

Alaya F's Birthday Party:

Alaya F recently turned 22. She shared a series of pictures from her birthday bash that she had with her friends. Alaya stunned in a shimmery dress at her birthday party. She captioned her picture saying "Turned 22 yesterday and remembered why I stopped wearing red lipstick when I was 18😂🤦🏻‍♀️ #ITSMYBIRTHDAY!"

Also Read | Alaya F and brother Omar feel mother Pooja Bedi can 'kill somebody'; watch

Alaya With Her Friends From NYU:

Alaya F is a graduate of NYU. She often posts pictures with her friends on her social media handle which proves that she is a total party animal. She is currently residing in Mumbai but keeps posting nostalgic pictures with her friends from the university. Here are some pictures of her with her friends on her Instagram.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.