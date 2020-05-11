Alaya F Is 'most Likely To Get Arrested', Say Mom Pooja Bedi And Brother Omar; Watch

Jawaani Jaaneman fame Alaya F has been quite active on social media during the quarantine phase and is not only motivating her followers to stay home and practice quarantine, but is also entertaining them. Recently, Alaya F made her TikTok debut and shared her goofy videos on Instagram. She also took the ongoing 'Who Is Most Likely To' challenge with her mother Pooja Bedi and brother Omar F. The trio was spotted giving away each other's secrets.

Alaya F is 'more likely to get arrested'

As part of the challenge, different questions were asked and the players had to point out to the most relevant person. During the challenge, one of the questions asked was; "Who would get arrested first?". Reacting to which, Pooja and Omar pointed at Alaya. Whereas, Alaya pointed at her mother and also accepted that she can get arrested first. The trio stunned in similar coloured outfits. Alaya F uploaded an Instagram video of this challenge and her caption read, "As promised, one more #WhosMostLikelyTo with my mother and brother @poojabediofficial @_omar.f_😂♥️". Check out the video.

Amid lockdown, Alaya F has been spending quality time with her mother Pooja Bedi, and brother Omar F. She has been updating her fans by posting her whereabouts during the lockdown. She has been seen doodling some creative artworks, along with posting some funny and goofy TikTok videos. She also focuses on personal fitness and home workout. Alaya F recently started her yoga regime amid quarantine to keep herself fit and stress-free. Take a look at Alaya F's lockdown series -

