Alaya F Or Athiya Shetty, Whose 'white In Summer' Style Is Better?

Bollywood divas and their style statements have always been a go-to fashion inspiration for fans without a doubt. Despite the lockdown, favourite Bollywood celebrities are still managing to dish out fashion lessons on how to up the style game in jammies.

Alaya F and Athiya Shetty are two stars who are winning hearts with their vogue style. Amid summer trend, Alaya and Athiya were recently spotted in cool white shirts. Both these gorgeous upcoming stars styled the outfit in their own unique ways. Check out whose 'white in summer' style is better, Alaya F or Athiya Shetty.

Alaya F's White Ensemble -

Alaya F here opted for an ultimate sartorial choice and stunned in a classic white shirt. She donned a plain white shirt paired with denim shorts. The Jawaani Jaaneman actor posed at the golden hour and shared a series of photos from her quarantine photoshoot at home. The white shirt was clubbed with a lace inner.

Alaya F kept the shirt half unbuttoned to give a summer feel. For glam, the newbie turned up in a bronze makeup and to complete the look, sported a locket and chain around her neck. She simply wrote in her caption, “Ooooh sunset light!! Please take photos of me! Pls pls!” 😂.

Want to feel comfy in your summer outfits? Take a look at Athiya Shetty's wardrobe. Athiya Shetty's summer fashion gives you tips on how to layer outfits whilst keeping in mind the weather and the occasion.

In this Instagram post, Athiya Shetty is spotted in beige palazzo pants paired with a graphic tank top. The outfit was layered with a white dainty cardigan. The actor kept it simple and sported a no makeup look. Athiya Shetty posed in front of a world map designed on her wall and captioned the post as, "when we heal the earth, we heal ourselves 🌏💫"

On the work front, Alaya F recently made her huge Bollywood debut with Jawaani Jaaneman. The comic family drama film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in pivotal roles. Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman's plot revolves around a 40-year-old fun loving man whose life turns upside down when he comes to know that he has a 20 something-year-old daughter and she is pregnant.

On the other hand, Athiya Shetty was last seen opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Motichoor Chaknachoor. Nawazuddin Siddiqui was seen playing a 36-year-old man who is desperate to get married. Athiya played the role of a small-town girl who wants to marry a guy for his job abroad and foreign visa.

