Alaya F Says Her Confidence Comes From Growing Up In Front Of Camera

Alaya F recently made her Bollywood debut with Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. With a heavily growing fan following, the actor is already on her way to becoming one of the most popular names in the industry. In a conversation with a leading daily, she revealed what lockdown changed for her, her initial rejections, and more.

Alaya F is glad her film released before the lockdown

Alaya was asked about how she comes off as someone so confident even in her debut film. The actor said that a lot of her confidence came from all the prep she went through and added that most of it came from growing up in an outspoken family. Adding that she has grown up in front of the camera, Alaya F said that there is a sense of security that comes with the prep because then one knows what they are doing.

Talking about how the world came to a standstill just months after the release of her film, Alaya F said that the Coronavirus lockdown really cut down her momentum. She said that she was all prepped and thinking that great things would start coming her way. She revealed that she was sad for a while after everything suddenly stopped.

But Alaya F is also glad that film was released before all of it and that people got to see it in theatres. She added that she was dying to put the film out there for people to see. The actor said that everything that she had invested in physically, mentally, and emotionally was all really worth it.

She also revealed that she was so invested in her prep for the role that she would make people do lines with her while editing a picture or having a conversation. Alaya recalled Saif Ali Khan complimenting her after their first day of the shoot. He came up to her and told her that she is well prepared and should keep that going.

Talking about how she comes from a family of bold and outspoken women, Alaya F thinks that they have calmed down over the generations. She said that her grandmom was very bold, outspoken, and way ahead of her time. She added that her mom is also very bold but is tamer than her grandmother. Talking about herself, Alaya thinks that she is the tamest of the lot. The actor added that she sees flashes of her family in herself and thinks that it will become clearer in time how she has taken after them.

