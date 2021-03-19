Alaya F Stuns Fans In New Sun-kissed Photoshoot, Enjoys 'happy Clicks On The Beach'

Actor Alaya F has a penchant for quirky outfits and she often takes to social media to surprise the fashion police with her peppy style. On Friday, March 19, Alaya took to her Instagram space to share a slew of stunning photographs from her recent impromptu photoshoot. The Jawaani Jaaneman actor enjoyed a fun time at the beach while giving major fashion goals to her followers.

Alaya F’s happy day at the beach

In the post shared by her, Alaya appears to have opted for a mismatched theme to complete her look for the photoshoot. She paired a black lingerie top with blue denim pants. Her mesh top was topped with a loose multi-coloured printed jacket. Wavy locks and nude makeup added quirk to her fancy casuals. The actor accessorised her ensemble with massive hoops. Check out the post shared by Alaya below:

The actor hailed her impromptu photoshoot as, “Happy clicks on the beach” before adding a sun emoticon in the caption. Upon seeing the post, fans of the actor were left utterly delighted. While some flooded the post with sweet comments, many others dropped colourful heart emoticons on the post. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

Previously, in another post, the Jawaani Jaaneman actor left the temperature soaring donning a stunning bikini. Flaunting her gorgeous skin, Alaya embraced the sun while striking a happy pose for the camera. The actor’s jovial mood was aptly described in her caption that read, “Today is one of those days when I just reaaaallly want to jump into a pool”. Have a quick glimpse at Alaya F’s bikini post below:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Alaya F made her Bollywood debut alongside Taandav actor Saif Ali Khan in Jawaani Jaaneman. Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, the comedy-drama was the remake of an Argentine comedy film. The plot of the movie revolved around the life of Jazz, a 40-year-old bachelor and property broker. His life takes a drastic turn when he has to confront his 21-year-old daughter whom he never knew existed. She will next feature in a project titled, Ek Aur Ghazab Kahani alongside Amrita Puri, Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Seal.

(Promo Image Source: Alaya F Instagram & Image Courtesy: Bharat Rawail)

