Alaya F Vs Ananya Panday, Who Rocked The Plaid Trend Better?

Alaya F and Ananya Panday are two newbies in Bollywood winning hearts for their vogue styling statements. Currently, the plaid trend has been a hit among most of our B-town stars. Alaya and Ananya have also aced their style game with the plaid trend. Having said that, check out who rocked the trend with finesse, Alaya F or Ananya Panday.

Alaya F's Co-ord Wardrobe -

Scrolling down Alaya F's Instagram you can surely observe that Alaya has a love for co-ord sets. The time when Alaya was busy promoting her debut film, Jawaani Jaaneman, the newcomer donned a grey plaid top with a sleeveless design and ruffled detailing on the neckline and shoulders. The cropped blouse was sported with the same printed high-waisted pants. This look of Alaya F was styled by her stylist Sanam Ratansi. She kept it simple with the nude makeup and minimal accessories. Alaya F captioned the picture as "Thinking about why all water doesn’t taste the same 🤔 #STAYHYDRATED 😅🤦🏻‍♀️😂"

Ananya Panday's Plaid Closet -

Here, Ananya Panday looked stunning in a black and white checked co-ord set. The plaid outfit consisted of a full sleeve, cropped blazer. The top was sported with a wrap-around skirt of the same design. Ananya Panday was styled here by Ami Patel. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor rounded off her look with a slick low bun and hoops with a black bead drop. Ananya Panday complimented her outfit with black heels.

On the work front, Alaya F recently made her huge Bollywood debut with Jawaani Jaaneman. The comedy and family drama film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in pivotal roles. Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman's plot revolves around a 40-year-old playboy whose life turns upside down when he comes to know that he has a 20 something-year-old daughter and she is pregnant.

What's Next For Ananya Panday -

The actor will be next seen in Khaali Peeli, opposite Ishaan Khatter. The upcoming romantic action drama is directed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra. The film features Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday in main roles, with Jaideep Ahlawat as the antagonist. The plot of the story reportedly revolves around a boy and a girl who meet each other in the middle of the night.

