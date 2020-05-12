Alaya F's Aesthetic Pictures On Instagram Are Simply Beautiful; Check Them Out

Alaya F, the newbie in Bollywood, recently marked her huge acting debut with Jawaani Jaaneman, featuring Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. The millennial star is one of the most active and influential celebrities on Instagram. She has over 779k fan following on her Instagram account.

From dance routines to doodle artworks and goofy Tik Tok videos, Alaya F's Instagram wall has been a treat for her fans. Having said that, take a look at Alaya F's aesthetic pictures to inspire your feed.

Alaya F's aesthetic pictures -

The Jawaani Janeman debutant actor's photos from Instagram are definitely worth recreating. This monochrome picture with a vintage vibe was shot for magazine shoot. Here, she has donned a floral dress and wore an emotional expression on her face. Check out.

In this monochrome picture, Alaya F looks ravishing as she is standing in the middle of a garden surrounded by flowers. She sported a long floral dress and tried to merge herself in the natural backdrop. The caption reads, "Wherever life plants you, bloom with grace✨".

In this aesthetic post, Alaya F is spotted flaunting her feather tattoos on her back. Here she is seen enjoying a yacht ride in the middle of the ocean. She stunned in a yellow tube paired with white lowers. The actor captioned her post as, "Blue skies smiling at me, nothing but blue skies do I see☀️".

Alaya F seemingly loves getting clicked in a natural backdrop. Here, the newcomer posed in the middle of a forest-like place. She donned a blue-white checkered outfit. She walked holding an umbrella, recreating a Bollywood still. Alaya F wrote, "The brief given to me before this photo: run like you’re about to miss your train, but in a cute Bollywood way🍃".

Talking about aesthetic pictures, Alaya F's dance poses cannot be missed. In this dance still, Alaya F is seen in one of the toughest contemporary dance poses. Alaya and her partner twinned in all-black outfits. He held Alaya by her waist as she bowed back with one leg up in the air.

