Alaya F Or Emily Rajatkowski; Which Bodycon Dress Do You Like More? See Pics

Read further and check out whose bodycon outfit do you like more, Alaya F's yellow dress or Emily Rajatkowski's white dress. See the pictures here.

Alaya F

Alaya F and Emily Ratajkowski have successfully impressed the fashion police with their vogue style statements. They have also won fans' hearts with their chic fashion sense. In the recent past, Alaya F and Emily Ratajkowski were spotted in similar bodycon dresses. Check out the pictures below and decide whose bodycon looks better, Bollywood newbie Alaya F or model-actor Emily Ratajkowski. 

Alaya F's summer dress

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

In these photos, the Jawaani Jaaneman actor stunned in a lemony yellow bodycon dress. Her outfit had a symmetric neckline attached with strap sleeves. The yellow bodycon dress had buttons embedded in a sequence, followed by a slit in the middle bottom. To make the dress look more classic, Alaya F paired it with crisscross shoe-wear. For makeup, Alaya F went for nude and glossy lips. She captioned her picture as "पीला नशा😉". Take a look at the series of Alaya F's photos in the bodycon outfit. 

Emily Ratajkowski's casual look

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

In 2019, Emily Ratajkowski shared a candid picture of her walking with her dog. In this picture, the We Are Your Friends star can be seen posing IN a white bodycon dress. The outfit had a symmetric style neckline. It also had button embedded in the mid part of Emily Ratajkowski's dress with a split at the end of it. 

The American model and actress captioned her Instagram post as: "We’re into you, August". For glam, Emily Ratajkowski opted for a no-makeup look. Her hair was left down with a messy hairdo. She sported a pair of white sneakers with her bodycon dress. She also carried a pair of red coloured sunglasses. Check out Emily Ratajkowski's Instagram picture above. 

Meanwhile, Alaya F is currently staying with her family, mother Pooja Bedi and brother Omar F. Ratajkowski is staying with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard and her dog Colombo. Amid the breakdown, both the actors are keeping their fans updated with their quarantine series. While Alaya F is painting her face and making quirky Tiktok videos, the I Feel Pretty actor is doing some indoor photoshoots. 

