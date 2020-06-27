Alaya F Or Emily Rajatkowski; Which Bodycon Dress Do You Like More? See Pics

Alaya F and Emily Ratajkowski have successfully impressed the fashion police with their vogue style statements. They have also won fans' hearts with their chic fashion sense. In the recent past, Alaya F and Emily Ratajkowski were spotted in similar bodycon dresses. Check out the pictures below and decide whose bodycon looks better, Bollywood newbie Alaya F or model-actor Emily Ratajkowski.

Also Read | Anusha Dandekar & Tamannaah Bhatia in similar striped pantsuit, see who styled it better

Alaya F's summer dress

In these photos, the Jawaani Jaaneman actor stunned in a lemony yellow bodycon dress. Her outfit had a symmetric neckline attached with strap sleeves. The yellow bodycon dress had buttons embedded in a sequence, followed by a slit in the middle bottom. To make the dress look more classic, Alaya F paired it with crisscross shoe-wear. For makeup, Alaya F went for nude and glossy lips. She captioned her picture as "पीला नशा😉". Take a look at the series of Alaya F's photos in the bodycon outfit.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar and Alia Bhatt stun in sequined outfit, see who wore it better

Emily Ratajkowski's casual look

In 2019, Emily Ratajkowski shared a candid picture of her walking with her dog. In this picture, the We Are Your Friends star can be seen posing IN a white bodycon dress. The outfit had a symmetric style neckline. It also had button embedded in the mid part of Emily Ratajkowski's dress with a split at the end of it.

The American model and actress captioned her Instagram post as: "We’re into you, August". For glam, Emily Ratajkowski opted for a no-makeup look. Her hair was left down with a messy hairdo. She sported a pair of white sneakers with her bodycon dress. She also carried a pair of red coloured sunglasses. Check out Emily Ratajkowski's Instagram picture above.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar or Zoey Deutch; who wore yellow pantsuit better?

Meanwhile, Alaya F is currently staying with her family, mother Pooja Bedi and brother Omar F. Ratajkowski is staying with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard and her dog Colombo. Amid the breakdown, both the actors are keeping their fans updated with their quarantine series. While Alaya F is painting her face and making quirky Tiktok videos, the I Feel Pretty actor is doing some indoor photoshoots.

Also Read | Nushrat Bharucha & Aamna Sharif in similar golden lehenga, see who wore it better

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.