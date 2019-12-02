Alaia Furniturewala | All You Need To Know About The 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Star

Alaia Furniturewala is an upcoming Indian actor. She is the daughter of the beautiful 90s sensation Pooja Bedi and her former husband, Farhan Furniturewala. She is going to soon make her Bollywood debut in the industry alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu, in Jawaani Jaaneman. Read ahead to know all about Alaya Furniturewala –

Also Read | Making A Fashion Statement: Ananya Panday Raises The Bar For Party Looks

All you need to know about Alaia Furniturewala

Alaia Furniturewala was born on November 28, 1997, in Mumbai. She also has a younger brother, Omar Furniturewala. Alaya is the granddaughter of the famous actor, Kabir Bedi, and former model turned classical dancer, Late Protima Bedi. When she was just six years old, her parents separated from each other and finalized their divorce in 2003. Her mother, Pooja Bedi, got custody of both the kids and have raised the two all by herself since then.

Also Read | Pooja Bedi's Romantic Getaway With Beau Maneck Is Too Cute For Words

Alaia finished her IGSCE and IB from the Jamnabai Narsee International School. She then joined New York University to study Film Education. Later, she changed schools and joined the New York Academy to pursue acting.

Alaia Furniturewala came into limelight when she participated in a reality television show, Maa Exchange, with mother Pooja Bedi and brother, Omar Furniturewala. The show was aired on Sony Entertainment. She hasn’t made any debut on the big screen since this show. But, looks like Alaya is all set for Bollywood now. The actor will be seen making her Bollywood debut alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu, with a Nitin Kakkar’s film, Jawaani Jaaneman.

Also Read | Pooja Bedi Engaged To School Friend Maneck Contractor, Here's When The Wedding Is Likely To Take Place

About Jawaani Jaaneman

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman is a coming-of-age story of a father-daughter duo. Saif will be seen playing the role of Alaya’s father in the movie. The movie is a comic take on how a man confronts the harsh realities of his life. Reportedly, Saif has undergone an amazing makeover before the shoot for the movie started. It turns out that the actor not only cropped his long mane but also sported a crew cut and a stubble. Most importantly, he lost 11 kilos for the role. The movie also features Tabu. Jawaani Jaaneman will mark Tabu and Saif’s on-screen reunion after two decades. They last worked together in Sooraj Barjatya’s 1999 family drama Hum Saath Saath Hain, which also starred Salman Khan, Sonali Bendre, and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles. The audience is very excited to see Alaya make her debut.

Also Read | Pooja Bedi Comes To Karan Oberoi's Defence Over Rape, Blackmailing Charges. Here's What She Said

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.