Making A Fashion Statement: Ananya Panday Raises The Bar For Party Looks

Ananya Panday, the daughter of Chunky Panday, is making her mark in Bollywood. She made her acting debut in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2, starring opposite Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Currently, the young starlet is busy promoting her upcoming romantic comedy-drama, Pati Patni Aur Woh. The movie is directed by Mudassar Aziz and stars Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. The actor is making waves with her fashion statements on social media. She is a millennial who loves experimenting with new and upcoming trends. Here are some of Ananya Pandey’s photos wherein she looks ravishing in party outfits:

Ananya Panday's best party looks and outfits

Black wrap dress

Ananya Panday's Instagram is filled with party videos and celebration pictures. In this post, the Pati Patni Aur Woh star wore a black wrap dress with see-through design prints. Bra-knotted from up with thick cloth belt and flair ends, the dress looks the perfect party wear. To up the entire bold look, Ananya Panday wore high pencil heel sandals and nude makeup.

Transparent outfit

While scrolling down her Instagram feed, it can be said that the young star loves wearing black. During the star-studded party to welcome Katty Perry, Ananya Pandey was spotted in a black transparent netted, close-neck top with fancy black bralet inner. She paired it with high waist three-fourth leather pants and a designer leather belt. The high pencil heel sandals upped her style game.

Ananya Panday's red glittery dress

Apart from black flashy and over-powering dresses, Ananya Pandey seems to have a liking for glittery and shimmery dresses. During a photoshoot, Ananya glazed her look with a shimmery long-sleeved jacket dress. The actress paired the outfit with dark makeup.

